Mazionis Completes Cheltenham Loan Move

Wednesday, 30th Jul 2025 10:09

Young Blues central defender Jacob Mazionis has completed his season-long loan switch to League Two Cheltenham Town.

A move to the fourth tier is an obvious next step for the 19-year-old, who had a spell at Woking in the National League in the second half of last season.

Mazionis joined up with the Robins for a behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford’s B side earlier in the week, which they won 4-1, and evidently impressed.

The Gloucestershire club visit Cambridge United for their season opener on Saturday.

“I jumped at the opportunity when I heard Cheltenham were interested and now I'm excited to get going,” he told the club’s website.

“The experience I had at Woking last year was amazing and I can't thank them enough. I got that exposure that I needed, I'm here now and I can't wait.

“I'm excited to play in front of the fans, starting with Saturday. It’s a tough game but hopefully we can get the three points and get the season started well.”

In the summer, the towering 6ft 5in tall centre-half spent time at a Lithuania U21s training camp, playing in a 1-0 victory over Estonian club side DFK Dainava. Mazionis had previously won caps at U16 and U17 levels.

Mazionis joined Town from the London-based Kinetic Academy in May 2023 and was a regular in the U21s prior to his Woking move, skippering John McGreal’s side last season.

Previously had had had spells with the West Ham and Arsenal academies and with Thurlow Nunn League side Enfield Borough.





Photo: TWTD