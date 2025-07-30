Academy Scholar Longwe Joins Seasiders on Loan
Wednesday, 30th Jul 2025 13:45
Academy central midfielder Usisya Longwe has joined Isthmian North Division Felixstowe & Walton on loan.
The 17-year-old made his first appearance for the Seasiders, who are managed by former Blues Jack and Stuart Ainsley, in last nightâ€™s 3-0 friendly victory over Needham Market at the Martello Ground.
Longwe, who joined the club as an U15, was born in Chelmsford but also qualifies to play for Malawi and the Republic of Ireland.
A second-year scholar in the campaign ahead, Longwe was a regular for the U18s last season and also featured in the U21s.
Photo: Felixstowe & Walton United
