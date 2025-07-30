Town Still to Accept Broadhead Bid
Wednesday, 30th Jul 2025 15:52
Town are still to accept a bid from Championship new boys Wrexham for Wales international Nathan Broadhead, TWTD understands.
Yesterday, it emerged that the Red Dragons had made an approach to the Blues for the Wales international, who was left out of the squad for the friendly against Charlton at Colchester last night, and it was subsequently reported that a Â£7.5 million deal had been agreed.
However, we understand the offer is yet to be accepted with the Blues still not actively looking to sell the 27-year-old, who played a big role in the back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship following a Â£1.5 million January 2023 move from Everton.
Rumours of Wrexham interest in Broadhead have been circulating all close season with the Bangor-born attacker having been in and out of the Town side last season in the Premier League.
If the move eventually does go through, Broadhead would become Wrexhamâ€™s biggest ever signing, beating the Â£5 million recently paid to Nottingham Forest for Lewis Oâ€™Brien.
Last summer, Broadhead was close to returning to former loan club Sunderland on the same basis on deadline day but the Bluesâ€™ move to sign Reiss Nelson on loan from Arsenal broke down and he remained at Portman Road.
The North Wales club are also understood to be looking to sign ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore from Sheffield United for Â£4 million.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Aberdeen by ad_wilkin
Townâ€™s second pre-season trip is to Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen, who celebrated their first silverware since 2014 by beating Celtic on penalties in the final, a feat that prevented the Bhoys from achieving a treble.
Pre-Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Townâ€™s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKennaâ€™s tenure.
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I donâ€™t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, youâ€™d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most punditsâ€™ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]