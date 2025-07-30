Town Still to Accept Broadhead Bid

Wednesday, 30th Jul 2025 15:52 Town are still to accept a bid from Championship new boys Wrexham for Wales international Nathan Broadhead, TWTD understands. Yesterday, it emerged that the Red Dragons had made an approach to the Blues for the Wales international, who was left out of the squad for the friendly against Charlton at Colchester last night, and it was subsequently reported that a Â£7.5 million deal had been agreed. However, we understand the offer is yet to be accepted with the Blues still not actively looking to sell the 27-year-old, who played a big role in the back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship following a Â£1.5 million January 2023 move from Everton. Rumours of Wrexham interest in Broadhead have been circulating all close season with the Bangor-born attacker having been in and out of the Town side last season in the Premier League. If the move eventually does go through, Broadhead would become Wrexhamâ€™s biggest ever signing, beating the Â£5 million recently paid to Nottingham Forest for Lewis Oâ€™Brien. Last summer, Broadhead was close to returning to former loan club Sunderland on the same basis on deadline day but the Bluesâ€™ move to sign Reiss Nelson on loan from Arsenal broke down and he remained at Portman Road. The North Wales club are also understood to be looking to sign ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore from Sheffield United for Â£4 million.

Photo: Matchday Images



FreddySteady added 16:01 - Jul 30

Keep him please. 3

jas0999 added 16:05 - Jul 30

Canâ€™t keep getting rid of players, with very few new additions. Replacing permanent players with loans would also be a huge backwards step. 1

IndependentlyBlue added 16:11 - Jul 30

He has a year left on his contract, apparently doesnâ€™t want to sign a new one, apparently would like to go back to Wales, weâ€™re well-covered in that area, weâ€™re being offered good money. Hmmm, what a conundrum. What should we do? 5

ITFC_1994 added 16:12 - Jul 30

Losing Broady, Morsy, Mass and Burgess in one window is brutal, unexpected and so sad. These players have given us so many good times... as much as I love broady, 7.5mn is good business and it would be also be a shame to see him stay and hardly play, given he is quite far down the pecking order for the positions behind the striker. Doesn't quite have the pace of the others but does offer something different. However as players I think Clark, Omari and Philogene have higher ceilings and Chappers & smodz offer more of a goal threat and bring leadership qualities. Burns and Ogbene on that right wing is a different position / option all together. So sadly I agree broady is probably the one to go. Still an absolute legend and love watching him player.



One of the highlights of last season were his performances.



Not sure on the point im trying to make...let's see what happens.... as you can tell I'm fine either way...haha



1

