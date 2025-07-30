Town Among Clubs Linked With McBurnie
Wednesday, 30th Jul 2025 17:02
Town are reported to be among a number of Championship clubs showing interest in free agent Scotland international striker Oli McBurnie.
McBurnie, 29, was with Las Palmas in Spain in 2024/25 having signed a three-year deal last July, but is a free agent following their relegation from La Liga.
He left Sheffield United last summer on a free transfer, having joined the Blades from Swansea for a fee which eventually totalled around Â£20Â million in July 2019.
According to The Sunâ€™s Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blues are leading the chase for McBurnie ahead of the Blades, the Swans and Hull City.
However, we understand that is overstating the position as it stands with McBurnie on the Bluesâ€™ long list of potential recruits but with no approach made.
According to the Sheffield Star, talks have taken place regarding a return to Bramall Lane.
While the Blues are on the lookout for another striker, probably two, before the window closes, it would be a surprise if they moved for McBurnie.
Elsewhere, former Town defender James Wilson, 36, has rejoined Cheltenham, where he previously had a loan spell in 2013/14, on a one-year deal having left Bristol Rovers at the end of last season.
Photo: pressinphoto/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Aberdeen by ad_wilkin
Townâ€™s second pre-season trip is to Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen, who celebrated their first silverware since 2014 by beating Celtic on penalties in the final, a feat that prevented the Bhoys from achieving a treble.
Pre-Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Townâ€™s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKennaâ€™s tenure.
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I donâ€™t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, youâ€™d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most punditsâ€™ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]