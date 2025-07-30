Town Among Clubs Linked With McBurnie

Wednesday, 30th Jul 2025 17:02 Town are reported to be among a number of Championship clubs showing interest in free agent Scotland international striker Oli McBurnie. McBurnie, 29, was with Las Palmas in Spain in 2024/25 having signed a three-year deal last July, but is a free agent following their relegation from La Liga. He left Sheffield United last summer on a free transfer, having joined the Blades from Swansea for a fee which eventually totalled around Â£20Â million in July 2019. According to The Sunâ€™s Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blues are leading the chase for McBurnie ahead of the Blades, the Swans and Hull City. However, we understand that is overstating the position as it stands with McBurnie on the Bluesâ€™ long list of potential recruits but with no approach made. According to the Sheffield Star, talks have taken place regarding a return to Bramall Lane. While the Blues are on the lookout for another striker, probably two, before the window closes, it would be a surprise if they moved for McBurnie. Elsewhere, former Town defender James Wilson, 36, has rejoined Cheltenham, where he previously had a loan spell in 2013/14, on a one-year deal having left Bristol Rovers at the end of last season.

Photo: pressinphoto/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



Dozzells_Bobblehat added 17:03 - Jul 30

No !!!!!! 2

Maccaisgod added 17:13 - Jul 30

Is this a wind up? 0

bluesissy added 17:16 - Jul 30

Good god..nooooooooooo....is it April fools? -1

Bluecasp added 17:16 - Jul 30

As prolific as Connor Sammon and a bigger idiot than Norwood. What is happening? -1

cressi added 17:18 - Jul 30

And when I mentioned Mason Greenwood at least he can play decent football. -2

Portman_Pie added 17:25 - Jul 30

No, No, No, No, No.... -1

jas0999 added 17:28 - Jul 30

Canâ€™t believe we go for him. Remarkable heâ€™d even be on our list.



That said agree with the report â€¦ we need TWO strikers. Disappointing weâ€™ve not yet replaced Delap. 0

scottish_williee21 added 17:29 - Jul 30

Seeing him in a Scotland shirt was awful â€¦ donâ€™t make it worse for meâ€¦ -1

hossblue added 17:29 - Jul 30

Michael Smith or Kiefer Moore I would rather have 0

Monkey_Blue added 17:32 - Jul 30

I suspect there will be a one or perhaps even two Hutchinson like premier league loans before the window shuts but not possibly before next Friday. 0

therein61 added 17:50 - Jul 30

Why disrupt a happy camp by signing trouble? 0

Marshalls_Mullet added 17:56 - Jul 30

Proper Evans era signing. I cant see the current owners / management being in for him. 0

StringerBell added 18:07 - Jul 30

Thought we had a â€˜no d!ckheadsâ€™ rule? 0

chepstowblue added 18:08 - Jul 30

Kieffer Moore would be an excellent signing. Very disappointed we didn't make the effort at the end of his loan period. As for McBurnie-that would be horrible. 0

ThaiBlue added 18:11 - Jul 30

April fools day has come early 0

Paulc added 18:23 - Jul 30

Calm down everyone, this info came from "The Sun, Alex Nixon's patreon page" This is the guy that said we were paying Â£20m for Hackney and offering him Â£35k a week, which the lead story on TWTD as I write says this is horse 5h1t. 0

