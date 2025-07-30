Town Women Re-Sign Doe on Permanent Deal
Wednesday, 30th Jul 2025 17:29
Ipswich Town Women have re-signed midfielder Ruby Doe for a third spell, this time on a permanent basis.
The 19-year-old joined on a dual registration basis from West Ham United in February and helped the Blues to win the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and promotion to WSL2. Prior to that, she had a stint with the club in the 2023/24 season.
“Ruby adds a real strength and intensity to our midfield area and played such a big role in helping us win promotion last season.
Meanwhile, released Blues winger Issy Bryant, 21, has joined Real Bedford, who will play in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division in the campaign ahead having won promotion from the FAWNL Division One South East.
Photo: ITFC
