Town Women Re-Sign Doe on Permanent Deal

Wednesday, 30th Jul 2025 17:29 Ipswich Town Women have re-signed midfielder Ruby Doe for a third spell, this time on a permanent basis. The 19-year-old joined on a dual registration basis from West Ham United in February and helped the Blues to win the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and promotion to WSL2. Prior to that, she had a stint with the club in the 2023/24 season.



“It feels so good to be back in Ipswich,” defensive midfielder Doe, who won England caps from U14 up to the U19 level, told the club site.



“I’ve had so many great moments here during the past two seasons, with promotion in April the highlight of my career so far.



“We have such a good group of players and staff here and I’m really excited to be back working with them again.”



Manager Joe Sheehan added: “We are thrilled to have Ruby back with us again. “Ruby adds a real strength and intensity to our midfield area and played such a big role in helping us win promotion last season.



“We know what Ruby is capable of on the pitch and we're looking forward to seeing her in action this season.” Meanwhile, released Blues winger Issy Bryant, 21, has joined Real Bedford, who will play in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division in the campaign ahead having won promotion from the FAWNL Division One South East.

Photo: ITFC



