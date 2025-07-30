French Club Eyeing Al-Hamadi

Wednesday, 30th Jul 2025 22:48 Ligue 1 Toulouse are reportedly showing interest in Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi. The Iraq international, who scored in last nightâ€™s 2-1 friendly victory over Charlton, ended last season on loan at Stoke City and it would be little surprise if he moved on again this summer, either on the same basis or permanently. TWTD revealed a fortnight ago that Luton Town are keen on the 23-year-old with manager Matt Bloomfield having previously worked with him at Wycombe Wanderers. We understand the Hatters retain an interest in Al-Hamadi - and are also keeping tabs on midfielder Cameron Humphreys - but with Town unwilling to allow the striker to leave until they have added to their attacking ranks with the one-time AFC Wimbledon man the only back-up to George Hirst as it stands. Similarly, the Blues are currently in no position to allow Humphreys to move on with their midfield department similarly depleted at present. Now, according to the Iraq Football Podcast, which has shown itself to be well informed regarding Al-Hamadi in the past, Toulouse are showing interest, but with the Blues rebuffing all offers for the Liverpool-raised striker up to now. The Blues are likely to want three out-and-out strikers with Chelsea youngster Marc Guiu a known target, but with Premier League new boys Sunderland reported to be in talks to sign the 19-year-old Spaniard on loan. US international Patrick Agyemang was also on Townâ€™s radar earlier in the summer but completed a $8 million (Â£6 million) plus $2 million (Â£1.5 million) in add-ons switch to Derby County. Al-Hamadi has made three starts and 24 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring five goals, since signing from AFC Wimbledon for around Â£1 million in January 2024, penning a deal which runs to the summer of 2028. While at Stoke in the second half of last season, Al-Hamadi made 11 starts and four sub appearances, scoring twice.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Gforce added 23:01 - Jul 30

It's almost certain AAH will leave, when we eventually find a replacement. He's a whole hearted player,but unfortunately just not a top 2 championship player. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments