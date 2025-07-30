Saudi Club in Cajuste Talks

Wednesday, 30th Jul 2025 23:11

Former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste’s future could now be in Saudi Arabia with Neom the latest club to show interest in signing the Napoli midfielder on loan.

Early this month, TWTD reported Premier League Burnley were in pole position to sign the Swedish international, who enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 at Portman Road, the 25-year-old having previously put a switch to Turkish side Besiktas on hold while he explored other options.

Both those moves are still understood to remain on the table - while the Blues retain an interest, although with a return to Suffolk looking unlikely - but now Saudi Pro League new boys Neom are in discussions with Napoli.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Neom, Saudi First Division champions last season, and Napoli are in talks regarding a loan deal worth €2.5 million (£2.25 million) plus a €7 million (£6 million) option to buy.

The one-time Midtjylland man made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during his season on loan, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.





Photo: Matchday Images