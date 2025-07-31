Women's League Cup Group Drawn

Thursday, 31st Jul 2025 09:37

Ipswich Town Women have been drawn in Group D of the Subway Women’s League Cup alongside Crystal Palace, Leicester City and London City Lionesses.

The teams will meet in games still to be confirmed on 24/25 September, 18/19 October and 22/23 November 2025.

Leicester and London City Lionesses play in the WSL, while Palace are in the WLS2 alongside the Blues, who will be playing at that level for the first time in the campaign ahead.





Photo: Asif Burhan