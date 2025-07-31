Town Women Sign Full-Back Roe

Thursday, 31st Jul 2025 15:35 Ipswich Town Women have signed full-back Bethan Roe following her exit from fellow WSL2 side Charlton Athletic. The Norfolk-born 25-year-old was a youth player with Norwich City before moving on to Brighton & Hove Albion - where she played alongside Town keeper Laura Hartley - and making her WSL debut in 2017. Right-back Roe joined the Addicks on loan ahead of 2020/21, the move becoming permanent the following summer. Capped by England at U18 and U19 levels, Roe was named Charlton’s Player of the Year in 2022/23.



“I am delighted to be here,” she told the club site. “I’ve known [manager] Joe [Sheehan] for a long time and I’m looking forward to working with him again.



“Ipswich has really invested to develop the foundations of the women’s team and it’s been great to see how they have grown over the years. I think it’s an exciting project to be a part of.



“I can’t wait to get going now so we can start building towards that first game of the season in September.”



Sheehan added: “Bethan is a talented defender who I have known for a number of years.



“She is a strong and versatile full-back. She has a terrific mentality and understanding of the game too.



“Bethan also brings a brilliant amount of second-tier experience and we are excited to see what she can do for us this season.”

