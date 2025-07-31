Town Women Sign Full-Back Roe
Thursday, 31st Jul 2025 15:35
Ipswich Town Women have signed full-back Bethan Roe following her exit from fellow WSL2 side Charlton Athletic.
The Norfolk-born 25-year-old was a youth player with Norwich City before moving on to Brighton & Hove Albion - where she played alongside Town keeper Laura Hartley - and making her WSL debut in 2017.
Right-back Roe joined the Addicks on loan ahead of 2020/21, the move becoming permanent the following summer.
Capped by England at U18 and U19 levels, Roe was named Charlton’s Player of the Year in 2022/23.
