Blues Target Guiu Closing in On Sunderland Loan
Thursday, 31st Jul 2025 17:17
Blues target Marc Guiu is closing in on a loan move to newly promoted Premier League Sunderland.
Town first spoke to the 19-year-old’s parent club Chelsea in May during the discussions which led to Liam Delap’s £30 million switch to Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are understood to have maintained their interest with the Spaniard having spent much of the summer away with Chelsea at the Club World Cup in the USA.
At the time of the initial interest, Guiu was said to be reluctant to move to the Championship with Chelsea’s French sister club Strasbourg also reported to be interested.
Earlier in the week, Sunderland were reported to be in discussions regarding a move for the Spanish U19 international and now that switch is understood to be close to confirmation.
Granollers-born Guiu joined Chelsea in July 2024 from Barcelona after a €6 million release clause was activated, the striker signing a six-year deal.
Town will now have to look elsewhere for a frontman to compete with George Hirst for the number nine position.
As it stands, Hirst is the firm first-choice with Ali Al-Hamadi his back-up. The Iraq international is interesting Luton Town and Toulouse among other clubs but the Blues won’t consider allowing him to move on until they have added another striker, probably two.
Photo: Paul Terry / Sportimage
