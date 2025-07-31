Town Women Sign Midfielder Dear
Thursday, 31st Jul 2025 17:38
Ipswich Town Women have signed midfielder Jenna Dear following her release by fellow WSL2 side Sunderland at the end of last season.
The 29-year-old, who was born in Hayes, began her career with Reading’s Centre of Excellence, before joining Chelsea at 14.
A loan with Watford followed, prior to moving to Everton in 2016 then Sheffield FC a year later.
In 2018, the former England U19 and U20 international joined Oslo club Vålerenga Fotball Damer with spells at FC Fleury 91 and Dijon FCO following, before her return to England and Sunderland in 2023.
“I’m really happy to have signed for Ipswich and can’t wait to get started,” she told the club site.
“It’s such an exciting project here and I’m really looking forward to being a part of the club’s first ever season in the second tier.”
Manager Joe Sheehan added: “We’re delighted to have signed Jenna. She has good experience having played at a high level in various leagues and countries, and she will be a strong addition to the squad.”
Dear and today’s other new addition, full-back Bethan Roe, could be involved in Sunday’s pre-season against Wolves at the Martello Ground, Felixstowe (KO 2pm).
Photo: ITFC
