Town Women Sign New Zealand International
Thursday, 31st Jul 2025 21:05
Ipswich Town Women have announced their third signing of the day, New Zealand international right-back Grace Neville, who was previously with WSL new girls London City Lionesses.
The 25-year-old had been with London City for six years until her release in the summer, scoring the club’s first ever goal, having previously been with Arsenal’s youth set-up, which she joined aged 10.
London-born Neville won England caps at U17 and U19 levels but switched allegiance to New Zealand, the country of her mother’s birth in 2023 and has now won 13 full Ferns caps and featured at the 2024 Olympics in France. She is the first New Zealand international to play for Town Women.
“I think Ipswich is a really ambitious club and the team feels ready for this step up to the second tier,” Neville told the club site. “Hopefully I can add my experiences to the group as well.
“Everyone has been really welcoming so far and I now can’t wait for that first game of the season to come around.”
Manager Joe Sheehan added: “Grace is a very experienced full-back who has recently played an important part in London City’s promotion to the Women’s Super League.
“We have admired the way Grace plays for a long time and we think she will add a lot of value to our group.”
Photo: ITFC
