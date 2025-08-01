Brentford 'Remain Keen' on Hutchinson

Friday, 1st Aug 2025 12:41 Brentford are reportedly expected to make a renewed move for Blues forward Omari Hutchinson. The Bees view Hutchinson as a replacement for Bryan Mbeumo, who joined Manchester United last month. A fortnight ago, ahead of the expiry of the £35 million relegation release clause in Hutchinson’s contract, the West Londoners made a number of offers, the last hitting the required figure but without meeting the required payment terms time-wise. Further bids seemed inevitable and it looked like the 21-year-old’s departure was only a matter of time, but no further developments have emerged and the former Chelsea man recently returned to the Blues to start pre-season training - having been given additional time away having helped England’s U21s win the Euros - and then made his first appearance of the summer as a sub against Charlton on Tuesday. According to The Standard, the Bees are set to bid £37.5 million but only once the Blues have signed a replacement for Hutchinson. Town are understood to have set their price at £40 million. Elsewhere, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, the Blues have made an official offer to Napoli, €2 million (£1.7 million) for a season-long loan plus €7.5 million (£6.5 million) option to buy if the Blues are promoted, for Jens Cajuste, who had a successful spell at Portman Road last season. However, while the Blues retain an interest in Cajuste, it’s understood the report, like a similar one a few weeks ago, is speculative. Sweden international Cajuste has been in talks with Saudi Arabian side Neom, as well as Burnley and Turkish club Besiktas.

Photo: Matchday Images



tetchris added 12:42 - Aug 1

Good and let’s get two central midfielders and two additional strikers instead 0

jas0999 added 12:46 - Aug 1

One week to kick off. We remain lacking in certain areas. Surely we won’t let eithe Hutch or Broadhead go unless we get players through the door first? 1

pbox101 added 12:51 - Aug 1

I'd prefer to keep Hutchinson, but why would we need to sign anyone to replace him, surely we've got more than enough cover in the attacking midfielder positions 7

mistert added 13:00 - Aug 1

If they're going to bid once we've signed a replacement then we simply need to avoid signing a replacement! 2

poet added 13:04 - Aug 1

In my onion, regarding Hutchinson, Town should stick to 40m or no deal. Brentford made disrespectful offers to begin with, if they want him bad enough, then they'll pay the price, if not, then go elsewhere. 1

TownSupporter added 13:08 - Aug 1

If Southampton are supposedly holding out for £40 million plus on Dibling - surely we should be also for Omari. 0

cressi added 13:09 - Aug 1

Getting concerning players leaving and we are struggling to get players over the line. Are the new players when they arrive going to be any better than those leaving when you take the hype away. 3

poet added 13:09 - Aug 1

Further to my post above, if he goes to Brentford, hell be back in the Championship next season, they look like a club very much on the descent. 1

Stephbgb added 13:09 - Aug 1

Tell Brentford the price is 40 million, and goes up by a million every day until he signs for them. Put up or shut up - we need either the player committed to us or we need his replacement in the door. 1

Bazza8564 added 13:17 - Aug 1

I believe we will end up letting Omari go, it's an awful lot of money !

Im more encouraged that Jens may be returning. Hackney will come im pretty sure, and having Jens, HH and Axor in there with Taylor as the 4th option would fix that gap well 1

Alphawhiskey added 13:17 - Aug 1

I think Brentford will struggle this season and may well be relegated.

I I was Hutch I would stay put for this season, or at least until the next transfer window. 3

darkhorse28 added 13:18 - Aug 1

The consequence of relegation, the better, younger players all leave.



We need to sell, Brett couldn’t have been any clearer on that, Delap through 24/25 says everything we need to know on our financial position relative to compliance.



We’ve messed up if Brentford is the only interest, because they’ll rightly wait until later in the window.



Let’s get our business done…. This is a tight league, a few points at the start of the season can be pivotal.



Sad to see him go…. But let’s get it done, get KM.s top targets in and not be trying to build a team dynamic in November.



Lots of reasons to be optimistic if we get the top targets. 1

blueboy1981 added 13:20 - Aug 1

jason0999 - as I’ve said previously, don’t take anything for granted, and expect anything these days.

This is a totally different Club these days, not the one many of us once knew, loved, and enjoyed success with ( 78 and 81 particularly ) - but we have seen, and have memories, many of today’s fans are unlikely to see, or have, and maybe only dream of. 1

ArchiRob added 13:28 - Aug 1

There was a cut off date for the release clause for a reason. Its no good getting 40 million for him the week we are kicking off. We are already trying to bring in strikers and midfield. We need some stability to start the season they have had ample time for a further bid but this is destabilizing hope we say come back next year. 0

blueboy1981 added 13:35 - Aug 1

Relegation killed off every plan Gamechanger had for ITFC - hence Brett saying we have to Sell.

All this Fan load of Rollocks of being ahead of the plan, was just that Rollicks.

Relegation was a devastating blow to the owners, and blew their plans completely out of the ground.

Deny in your futile mindsets but - it is what it is - a totally different Club situation from 12 months ago.

Clubs i.e. Brentford know we need to sell too, so of ccourse they will drag out to try and lower the fee. -1

PortmanTerrorist added 13:37 - Aug 1

If indeed he does actually leave, which I genuinely think would be ill advised if it is to Brentford, it will be interesting to see what constitutes a replacement for Omari, as I still do not know what his (best) position is !! 0

OldFart71 added 13:40 - Aug 1

I do wonder why transfers are so difficult these days. Whether it's because agents have too much say and obviously the more the player goes for the more they get and it's a fact that Town aren't keen on financing the lifestyle of these people.

Also players will look to go to the Premier League rather than have a hard season with no guarantee of being in that league the season after the coming one.

Also for a club in the Premier League £20 million is peanuts for a player and if he doesn't live up to expectations then so what. 0

Kickingblock added 13:44 - Aug 1

Poet.

Furthermore to your first post....

How is life in your onion? 0

Broadbent23 added 13:46 - Aug 1

Backward step if it happens. Team in meltdown. Rookie manager. Leeds and Sunderland buying foreign for survival. Brentford likely candidates for relegation. If Town have their arm twisted it has to be £40m and not on the drip. 0

churchmans added 13:46 - Aug 1

Phuckoff brentford 0

TimmyH added 13:48 - Aug 1

I'm pretty certain Brentford will buy him...I looked into my crystal ball and it showed him going to them before the Premier transfer window closes. :) 0

