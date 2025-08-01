Town Linked With Loan Approach For Spanish Striker
Friday, 1st Aug 2025 13:36
Town are reported to have made a loan approach to Serie A Como for Spanish striker Iván Azón.
La Liga Valencia have been in talks regarding the 22-year-old former Spain U21 international for some days but with the move not having reached a conclusion.
Now, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the Blues have made an attempt the hijack that switch.
Zaragoza-born Azón, who is 5ft 11in tall, started his career with his hometown club before moving to Como in January.
Photo: Antonio Saia/LaPresse/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect Source
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: AJ Auxerre by ad_wilkin
Having taken on OGC Nice in pre-season last year and beaten them 1-0 via an Axel Tuanzebe goal, Town will once again take on French opposition on the form of AJ Auxerre in their last outing of pre-season.
Pre-Season Preview: Aberdeen by ad_wilkin
Town’s second pre-season trip is to Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen, who celebrated their first silverware since 2014 by beating Celtic on penalties in the final, a feat that prevented the Bhoys from achieving a treble.
Pre-Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Town’s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKenna’s tenure.
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]