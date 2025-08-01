Town Linked With Loan Approach For Spanish Striker

Friday, 1st Aug 2025 13:36 Town are reported to have made a loan approach to Serie A Como for Spanish striker Iván Azón. La Liga Valencia have been in talks regarding the 22-year-old former Spain U21 international for some days but with the move not having reached a conclusion. Now, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the Blues have made an attempt the hijack that switch. Zaragoza-born Azón, who is 5ft 11in tall, started his career with his hometown club before moving to Como in January.

Photo: Antonio Saia/LaPresse/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect Source



Bazza8564 added 13:39 - Aug 1

Fabrizio usually gets it right. We need to get cover forGH so this would make sense, especially with AAH being touted as available and interesting a number of parties.... 0

cressi added 13:40 - Aug 1

Looks a bit like Pablo in photo 2

Portman_Pie added 13:40 - Aug 1

The next Pablo...?! 0

Incublue added 13:41 - Aug 1

Pablo mk 2? 0

TimmyH added 13:47 - Aug 1

Cesc Fabregas obviously saw something in him to take him on loan at Seria A club Como at the beginning of the year but it looked like he got injured and didn't play at all for them and with Valencia interested as well would be a feather in Ashton's cap if we were to get him on loan. 0

baxterbasics added 13:47 - Aug 1

Ole! 0

Baino added 13:48 - Aug 1

He is 22 year old!!!?



He certainly looks like he can handle himself! Haha!



Video highlights would say very decent player. 0

Broadbent23 added 13:53 - Aug 1

An Oasis concert at Ipswich or the Spaniard arriving. What seems more likely. Valencia were poor last season but they are a Spanish side. 0

Dug added 13:53 - Aug 1

He offers something different up front with more physical power, could be a good signing.

Also hearing we are back in for cajuste with football Italia saying he is about to return to Portman road, interesting few days ahead.

COYB. -1

