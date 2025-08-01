Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Linked With Loan Approach For Spanish Striker
Friday, 1st Aug 2025 13:36

Town are reported to have made a loan approach to Serie A Como for Spanish striker Iván Azón.

La Liga Valencia have been in talks regarding the 22-year-old former Spain U21 international for some days but with the move not having reached a conclusion.

Now, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the Blues have made an attempt the hijack that switch.

Zaragoza-born Azón, who is 5ft 11in tall, started his career with his hometown club before moving to Como in January.


Photo: Antonio Saia/LaPresse/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect Source



Bazza8564 added 13:39 - Aug 1
Fabrizio usually gets it right. We need to get cover forGH so this would make sense, especially with AAH being touted as available and interesting a number of parties....
0

cressi added 13:40 - Aug 1
Looks a bit like Pablo in photo
2

Portman_Pie added 13:40 - Aug 1
The next Pablo...?!
0

Incublue added 13:41 - Aug 1
Pablo mk 2?
0

TimmyH added 13:47 - Aug 1
Cesc Fabregas obviously saw something in him to take him on loan at Seria A club Como at the beginning of the year but it looked like he got injured and didn't play at all for them and with Valencia interested as well would be a feather in Ashton's cap if we were to get him on loan.
0

baxterbasics added 13:47 - Aug 1
Ole!
0

Baino added 13:48 - Aug 1
He is 22 year old!!!?

He certainly looks like he can handle himself! Haha!

Video highlights would say very decent player.
0

Broadbent23 added 13:53 - Aug 1
An Oasis concert at Ipswich or the Spaniard arriving. What seems more likely. Valencia were poor last season but they are a Spanish side.
0

Dug added 13:53 - Aug 1
He offers something different up front with more physical power, could be a good signing.
Also hearing we are back in for cajuste with football Italia saying he is about to return to Portman road, interesting few days ahead.
COYB.
-1


