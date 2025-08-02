Blues 'Closing in On' Cajuste Return

Saturday, 2nd Aug 2025 13:49 Former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste is closing in on a return to the Blues, according to reports in Italy. The 25-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with the Blues in 2024/25 and the club made no secret that they would like him back again for the campaign ahead, although while admitting it would be a difficult deal to do. Earlier in the week, it emerged that his parent club Napoli were in talks with Saudi Arabian side Neom regarding the Swedish international, Burnley having previously been front-runners, Cajuste having previously put a move to Turkish side Besiktas on hold. The Blues have maintained their interest through the summer and having looked outsiders for his signature, now appear to be close to bringing the midfielder back to Suffolk with reports that a €1.5 million (£1.3 million) loan fee plus a €7.5 million (£6.5 million) permanent deal if Town are promoted back to the Premier League has been agreed with the Serie A champions. A contract which runs to 2029 is said to have been provisionally agreed. Cajuste, who has three years left on his contract, isn’t in Napoli head coach Antonio Conte’s plans. The former Reims man made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.

Photo: Matchday Images



FreddySteady added 13:51 - Aug 2

Strange but excellent news 3

smithlarr added 13:52 - Aug 2

I had almost given up, but PLEASE let this happen 2

WorcesterBlue added 13:52 - Aug 2

This is more like it :) 1

Vancouver_Blue added 13:53 - Aug 2

Great, if this is true. Hackney & Cajuste could be a great pairing 0

TownSupporter added 13:59 - Aug 2

This was reported on sky yesterday. 0

MickMillsTash added 14:00 - Aug 2

Busy week ahead.

Cajuste will excel, if fit, this year,

Does he pass the Ashton physical ? 1

RobITFC added 14:01 - Aug 2

Does this mean Hackney not coming ? 0

billlm added 14:02 - Aug 2

Cajuste pretty sure that's on,

Hackney I wouldn't hold your breath,

But if we were prepared to splash 15 million on him someone else half decent coming, 0

victorysquad added 14:02 - Aug 2

Great news, we need more, but he really is a quality signing that can be developed further no doubt. 0

ArnieM added 14:10 - Aug 2

Making fo with a player who is unlikelybyo complete the rigours if the Championship because we cant attract the cream ( again).



The simple facts are ....



Next Friday we ko and have essentially ONE recognised striker thus far, who also has a fragile injury record. Is Hirst going to be expected to complete the whole season as our number 9 on his own? ..... yet again Ashton has failed to secure a competing, experienced striker. Now we're looking around at unproven Spanish strikers and strikers from Scotland who has baggage ( by all accounts)..



This post can viewed by others as negative. I dont really care. It is actually by and large, factually correct. Like or lump it. Unless Ashton pulls a few rabbits out of the hat we have lost more quality / experience than we've brought in.... -3

Tedray added 14:12 - Aug 2

Is it because he appears to be "crocked" that no one else wants him.....feel that this is a backward step.....is he robust enough to cope with say two games a week in the tough championship I wonder........ -2

hello66 added 14:18 - Aug 2

He was one of our best players last season. I said I would do a dance in the kitchen if he was brought back for this season I say build a team round him.!!!



I think with the new signing in midfield, they could be something special this season!



I think it’s gonna be a busy week next week!



For me personally, this is the most important signing this season so far! 0

billlm added 14:18 - Aug 2

Tedray, its a squad game these days he dosent have to play say Tues sat, he's a very good player, 2

Ippy89 added 14:19 - Aug 2

News just in: Hackney has rejected our offer. He’s on the bench at Boro. He’s holding out for a move to the prem.

Cajuste now essential. 1

Marinersnose added 14:20 - Aug 2

Whilst I’m happy if this comes to fruition it’s only because he has no other options. Great player when fit but rarely lasts 90 minutes. We are struggling to attract players now we are back in the Championship. I can’t help feeling that we start the season lightweight even with a huge squad. Midfield and up front are still an issue with Hirst another injury prone player our main striker. 1

BlueWax added 14:25 - Aug 2

Liam Delap was unproven until he came to Town so I have faith in MA and KM and whoever they bring in!

Lost more quality/experience than we've brought in....welcome back to the championship and reality.

My glass is more than half full!

1

howsey51 added 14:26 - Aug 2

If that’s the case then that’s an absolute steal. Amazing news but wow- what a bargain if it comes off. Just another striker and then eieieio… 0

blueoxford added 14:27 - Aug 2

Can’t believe the negative comments. Cajuste was class last season against some of the best midfielders in the world. Minimum outlay. Would be brilliant for the Championship and knows the set up and the patterns of play 2

matt92 added 14:33 - Aug 2

Would be a shame to lose this transfer race, even if Neom sounds like an F1 car passing 0

Monkey_Blue added 14:38 - Aug 2

Cajuste will be a fantastic addition and you can imagine how good a pairing of him and Hackney would be. 0

ArnieM added 14:42 - Aug 2

I agree he will be.... as long as he can stay git. He has understand an ongoing knee problem which is why Brentford pulled out of dugning him. We took that risk, and he played some games and dome mins fir us in the PL. My only concern is will he be robust enough to cope with the CC? If he is, fantastic signing.... but we may be taking a risk. He wasn't our first choice for this seasin, Hackney was. He's now rejected us

(without a single other offer on the table for him), and do we've gone bavk in for Cajuste. Fingers crossed it works out. 0

