Hackney Turns Down Town Move

Saturday, 2nd Aug 2025 14:53 Blues target Hayden Hackney is reported to have turned down the chance to join Town from Middlesbrough. TWTD revealed on Tuesday that the clubs had agreed a fee of £15 million and the 23-year-old travelled to Suffolk on Friday for talks with personal terms also having been provisionally set. Now, according to the Northern Echo, Hackney has told Boro officials that he has opted not to make the move to the Blues. The England U21 international was anticipating making a Premier League move this summer but with no top-flight interest so far forthcoming. It’s presumed he is hoping that changes before the window closes. Hackney, who was left out of the squad for last week’s friendly with Rangers, is on the bench for this afternoon’s game against Deportivo La Coruna at the Riverside. Hackney had been on Town’s radar all summer with the £15 million fee - plus a further £5 million should the Blues win promotion - having been agreed more than a week ago. The Redcar-born schemer’s decision is likely to be behind Town’s reinvigorated interest in re-signing Jens Cajuste on loan from Napoli with Italian reports claiming a deal is close to being completed. Hackney’s decision is also a blow to Boro, who had hoped to use the finds raised to fund other moves.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Leutard added 14:55 - Aug 2

Have we ever had any interest in Jason Knight? 1

Cookieboy added 14:56 - Aug 2

Must be a greedy b.........er !!!! -1

Bazza8564 added 14:56 - Aug 2

We move on.

No tears here, if he doesnt want to play here, thats his choice. There will be others, Jens is coming back, knows the players and the system, and we save £20m and potentially have less pressure to move Omari on. 9

bluelad7 added 14:58 - Aug 2

If the rumours are true, then we don’t want somebody here who doesn’t really want to be here. I was really hopeful we might get Jen‘s back here and fingers crossed we will. 9

Gforce added 14:58 - Aug 2

His loss,he'll regret it come the end of the season, when we're top and going up as champions,while Boro languish in 12th place. 5

RIPbobby added 15:00 - Aug 2

North Yorkshire is quite pretty. Not sure I'd want to stay in that smoggie place though. Fair play to him. I hope she is worth it young man. 2

danchances22 added 15:00 - Aug 2

It was always unlikely anyway. He always stated he would like a premier league move so he didn’t want to come here in the first place. I mean he’s going to look a right idiot now if no premier league clubs come in for him. It’s a risk from him to turn down 35k a week whilst there’s been no concrete premier league interest in him. I like our ambition to try and sign him but you also have to give the bloke some credit for rejecting 35k a week to potentially stay at midtable Middlesbrough. At least there is some loyalty in football these days so some credit to him. 2

Gforce added 15:01 - Aug 2

Josh Brownhill ?? 2

dyersdream added 15:02 - Aug 2

Hopefully league 1 beckons for him next season 0

Monkey_Blue added 15:02 - Aug 2

Gutted as I hoped we might see him and Cajuste join but on the plus side it means we have £15m extra burning a hole in our pocket to go get another midfielder and a striker. Still on top of that expect to see a couple of prem youngsters come in towards the end of the window.. perhaps one on loan and one permanent. 0

samsonblue added 15:04 - Aug 2

Saved the money. Why not spend it on Jens now instead of a loan with an option to buy!!

If he wants to be here then get him in the door!! 1

BotesdaleBlue added 15:04 - Aug 2

It's so easy to say this after the event, but I just knew that he wasn't going to come here at any stage of the negotiations. Never mind, we only want fully, 100%, committed players here so we move on as others have already said. I'm certainly not going to lose any sleep over this news. 3

emergencylime added 15:06 - Aug 2

I guess at 23yo, he needs a move to a Prem club to give him a chance of making the England team.

Whether that’s late in this window, or maybe January, I can understand why he is prepared to wait it out in familiar surroundings. 1

PositivelyPortman added 15:07 - Aug 2



“You can stick your Hayden Hackney up your a**e”.



Fricking us about for a week. I’d rather have Jens anyway. 1

TubbyToast added 15:09 - Aug 2

Very reliable intelligence. Flynn Downes looking at houses in ipswich 3 weeks ago. He has put in an offer for a property in Bucklesham. You read it here first! 0

Jonathan_Charles added 15:09 - Aug 2

Hardly a surprise HH isn’t coming. He can see that with Town letting go of Omari and not doing enough to get a good striker through the doors, they are not going anywhere -2

BoxerBlue added 15:10 - Aug 2

Must be a prem team in for him



Oh well I’d prefer Jens anyway 1

BangaloreBlues added 15:14 - Aug 2

Wouldn't it be amusing if no Prem club made a bid for him, we got promoted and Boro' relegated!

Anyway, as I'd stated in a previous post, he didn't seem interested in coming here so I am happy he has refused. 3

itfc2024 added 15:14 - Aug 2

oh well let's move on I'm glad its over b4 we have another philogene saga like last summer he think he's better than he is so sod him



I'd offer southampton 12 to 14 million for flynn downes think under mckenna he would be a great signing 0

Dmodeboy added 15:16 - Aug 2

Good. I didn't want someone at my club who didn't really want to be here. Hopefully we will get Jens and one other, and these players will want to be here and can see the project. HH clearly is confident...hope he gets that move (to sit on the bemch) therwise hes going to look a bit silly! 1

rdibble added 15:17 - Aug 2

Move on his loss 1

rkl added 15:17 - Aug 2

If we’re pushing for promotion come January, and he’s still at Boro, he might change his mind. 0

AbujaBlue added 15:18 - Aug 2

Lacks vision as well as ambition. We move on. 1

robinsonj added 15:18 - Aug 2

His choice. I’ve always preferred a Jens return anyway, he wants to be here as he loves the club, fans and the area. IMO he would be the best central midfielder in the championship this season. 0

Lightningboy added 15:25 - Aug 2

Ok,now for the love of god move on from this one,no trying to tempt him with more money.



I only want players here who "really" want to be here. 3

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments