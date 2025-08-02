Hutchinson and Davis Miss Out at Auxerre

Saturday, 2nd Aug 2025 16:49 Omari Hutchinson and Leif Davis are absent from the Blues squad facing AJ Auxerre in their final pre-season friendly this evening (KO 6pm local time, 5pm BST). Davis is understood to have a minor knock, while Hutchinson’s absence is unexplained. Brentford were reported yesterday to be ready to renew their interest in the Blues’ forward. Nathan Broadhead is back on the bench having been left out of the squad which faced Charlton at Colchester with Wrexham having made an approach but with the Blues still to accept an offer. Harry Clarke (leg injury) and Wes Burns (recovering from ACL) remain unavailable. Alex Palmer starts in goal with Ben Johnson and Conor Townsend the full-backs and Dara O’Shea, again wearing the captain’s armband, and Jacob Greaves the centre-halves. Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor are in the middle of midfield with Jack Clarke, Sammie Szmodics and Jaden Philogene the trio behind lone striker George Hirst. Town: Palmer, Johnson, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Townsend, Matusiwa, Taylor, J Clarke, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Botton, Woolfenden, Baggott, Kipre, Barbrook, Humphreys, Young, Ogbene, Chaplin, Broadhead, Al-Hamadi.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BotesdaleBlue added 16:53 - Aug 2

No doubt we'll find out about Hutchinson during the post match interview. I think most us can guess the reason. 1

itfc2024 added 16:59 - Aug 2

think we know why Hutchinson ain't playing suppose he's doing what all the players are doing now a days and refusing to play because he thinks he's better than he really is but hey ho I think the club is better off without him -6

Crawfordsboot added 17:07 - Aug 2

2024 or it could be that Town don’t want to risk an injury when they are set to receive up to £40mill



Truth is we don’t know so your negative uninformed guesses are worth diddly squat 7

scooby added 17:18 - Aug 2

50 million or don't bother selling. We know Brentford have money. If they want him that badly they will end up paying it. We have nothing to lose so hold out. Worst case scenario he stays with us. I mean wouldn't we all be gutted about thaf( not) 1

blues1 added 17:40 - Aug 2

Scrooby. Apart from the fact from all reports, we rate him at £40m. So why would we hold out for £50m? The worst case scenario would be that he stays, is unhappy about it, and we have a player who doesnt want to be here, which could upset the whole morale around the squad. Would like to think he'd just accept it and get on with it, but doesnt seem to be the way with players nowadays. 0

blues1 added 17:44 - Aug 2

Itfc2024. Of course, you could be right about him refusing to play but I find it unlikely, considering he played on Tuesday night. More likely Brentford have made another offer and dont want us to risk him getting injured. But speculating about it is pointless really. Sure the truth of the situation will be made known in due course 0

ImAbeliever added 17:50 - Aug 2

This week gets better and better lol. Can’t wait for the season to start though. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments