Hutchinson and Davis Miss Out at Auxerre
Saturday, 2nd Aug 2025 16:49
Omari Hutchinson and Leif Davis are absent from the Blues squad facing AJ Auxerre in their final pre-season friendly this evening (KO 6pm local time, 5pm BST).
Davis is understood to have a minor knock, while Hutchinson’s absence is unexplained. Brentford were reported yesterday to be ready to renew their interest in the Blues’ forward.
Nathan Broadhead is back on the bench having been left out of the squad which faced Charlton at Colchester with Wrexham having made an approach but with the Blues still to accept an offer.
Harry Clarke (leg injury) and Wes Burns (recovering from ACL) remain unavailable.
Alex Palmer starts in goal with Ben Johnson and Conor Townsend the full-backs and Dara O’Shea, again wearing the captain’s armband, and Jacob Greaves the centre-halves.
Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor are in the middle of midfield with Jack Clarke, Sammie Szmodics and Jaden Philogene the trio behind lone striker George Hirst.
Town: Palmer, Johnson, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Townsend, Matusiwa, Taylor, J Clarke, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Botton, Woolfenden, Baggott, Kipre, Barbrook, Humphreys, Young, Ogbene, Chaplin, Broadhead, Al-Hamadi.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: AJ Auxerre by ad_wilkin
Having taken on OGC Nice in pre-season last year and beaten them 1-0 via an Axel Tuanzebe goal, Town will once again take on French opposition on the form of AJ Auxerre in their last outing of pre-season.
Pre-Season Preview: Aberdeen by ad_wilkin
Town’s second pre-season trip is to Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen, who celebrated their first silverware since 2014 by beating Celtic on penalties in the final, a feat that prevented the Bhoys from achieving a treble.
Pre-Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Town’s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKenna’s tenure.
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]