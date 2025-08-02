McKenna: Hutchinson Not Mentally in Right Place For France Trip

Saturday, 2nd Aug 2025 19:39 Town boss Kieran McKenna says Brentford target Omari Hutchinson “didn’t feel mentally in the right place” to travel with the squad for this evening’s friendly against Auxerre in France. Yesterday, it was reported that the Bees are set to come back in with a £37.5 million offer for the 21-year-old, having previously had bids, the highest £35 million, turned down by the Blues. Hutchinson was a notable absentee from the squad which beat Ligue 1 Auxerre 3-0 this evening. “Omari, with the speculation around his future at the moment, he didn’t feel mentally in the right place to come for the game,” McKenna said when asked about Hutchinson after the match. “It’s a challenging situation for everyone. He’s a player that we love and we support and we have empathy with the year that he’s been through and this important moment in his career. “But also the career have the right for their position as well. We’ll keep working and communicating on that situation as well and hopefully it’ll be the best resolution for the club and for the player.”

Photo: Matchday Images



FrimleyBlue added 19:43 - Aug 2

Pathetic. He's being payed by us so should play. 16

cartman1972 added 19:43 - Aug 2

Seriously............ 6

Stato added 19:44 - Aug 2

Take the money and gets this wrapped up quickly then try someone of quality who wants to be hear. So far its another disappointing transfer window 8

cressi added 19:45 - Aug 2

Snowflake the way of the world.

Sell get quality where we need it on the pitch. 5

BlueRuin69 added 19:46 - Aug 2

Oh dear, another entitled little modern footballer sulking and refusing to play. Get the Judas little snowflake out ASAP! 4

smithlarr added 19:46 - Aug 2

This is just how it works guys. Nothing surprising here 3

Ipswich1977 added 19:48 - Aug 2

Omari, you are loved at town and can achieve so much here. Don't go! Brentford ate nothing. In fact I'd say they're a good bet for relegation. 2

StringerBell added 19:49 - Aug 2

What an absolute crock of sh1te, hope that means we don’t pay him this week.

Too big for his boots methinks.

5

baxter041120 added 19:49 - Aug 2

Next week will be massive week I think hutch will go as McKenna won’t stand in his way maybe a suprise bid for a new midfielder as Hayden turnt us down I hop leif wasn’t left out coz there’s bid coming in have bad feeling, if we sell hutch Broadhead and delap gone all of a sudden thats a hell of a lot of firepower gone 3

bluejacko added 19:50 - Aug 2

In the meantime stop sulking and do your bloody job 4

PhuketPete added 19:51 - Aug 2

It could be that Hackney’s reported decision not to move here was influenced by Omari’s reported preference to play in the PL. If so, Omari’s position (despite a long term contract and obvious preference of KMc and the club to keep him) might cost us two great players. This window following relegation is a total pain in the ass. Thank goodness that those remaining are looking decent 2

algarvefan added 19:53 - Aug 2

Guys don't be too harsh on Omari, he is only 21 and I dare say having his head turned by an agent. He has just won the Euros with England U21's and probably thinks it's best for his career if he was still in the Prem, football is a short career and it can all come to a halt very suddenly.



I hope we can keep him, but if he goes I would wish him well. 5

Mark added 19:54 - Aug 2

Very diplomatic from McKenna, but this does not sound good at all. Players should remember that their huge salaries comes from the pockets of supporters asked to pay ever higher ticket prices. They should play. 3

planetblue_2011 added 19:56 - Aug 2

Bye bye Omari he’s on his way then. Hope Cajuste signs & a striker next week. Get them ready for Birmingham game. We have great players still here who can play in Omari’s position. Not worried what happens now really, he’s obviously thinking about going. 1

blueboy1981 added 19:59 - Aug 2

Who are the MUGS ?? 2

bluearmy81 added 20:01 - Aug 2

Get rid. If he doesn't want to be here then Brentford are welcome. No player is bigger than the club. I hope they dock his wages 2

scooby added 20:01 - Aug 2

Don't see how any of us will make it into work on monday 1

Millsey added 20:03 - Aug 2

Ffs grow up up 0

Millsey added 20:03 - Aug 2

itfc2024 added 20:04 - Aug 2

As I said early the players refusing to play which is wrong and shouldn't happen we are paying his wages so should play for us until a offer is accepted



players should be fined and banned for withholding their services 3

virginblue added 20:04 - Aug 2

Those who condemn him would do well to remember the Smodics situation last year. 1

Millsey added 20:06 - Aug 2

surgery added 20:07 - Aug 2

He only did well in the Euros because he was up against fellow lightweights. Found wanting last season I’m afraid 0

blueoutlook added 20:08 - Aug 2

What cr@p attitude. Get rid, and don’t pay him if he won’t play. These players are mentally weak. You are a man at 18 act like it, not like some spoiled little brat. I’d hate to be in the trenches with some of these kids nowadays. 4

Karlosfandangal added 20:09 - Aug 2

I would be surprised if we sign any players who will be ready for the Birmingham game.



The players we have will be the one who play except Hutchinson who is on his way and it may be possible that Brentford may pass Town on the way down 0

