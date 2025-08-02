McKenna: We'll See How Broadhead Situation Pans Out
Saturday, 2nd Aug 2025 19:52
Manager Kieran McKenna says the Blues will “see how the situation plays out” regarding Wrexham’s interest in forward Nathan Broadhead.
On Tuesday it emerged that the Red Dragons had made an approach for the 27-year-old, who hails from North Wales, regarding a £7.5 million deal but with the Blues still to accept the offer.
Town seem unlikely to sell Broadhead with speculation regarding Omari Hutchinson’s future with Brentford expected to come back in for the England U21 international, while Jaden Philogene suffered an ankle injury in today’s friendly with Auxerre.
Broadhead featured as a second-half sub in that game having been left out of the squad for the game against Charlton at Colchester due to the Wrexham interest.
“I think it’s well-publicised that there’s interest there from Wrexham, which is a club that he has an affinity to,” McKenna said when asked about the current position.
“But he also has a great affinity to Ipswich and he’s been a really, really important player for us.
“I think in all these situations as a club, especially moving between divisions, there’s always going to be probably more movement and more live situations than you would want in pre-season.
“I think when other clubs want our players, it’s also something we should be proud of because it’s probably not that long ago that there wasn’t as much interest in Ipswich players as there is now.
“Nathan’s an Ipswich player and so long as he’s here, he’ll be an important player for us. We’re, of course, lighter in those areas than we want to be anyway, especially after today.
“We’ll see how the situation plays out. But he’s an important player for us and someone we think very highly of.
“I think what’s important as a club, as a staff, as a group, a squad, with the players, with the supporters, is that we stick together and know that there are going to be situations throughout the month of August.
“There’s no team that’s ever been successful going from the Premier League and trying to get back to the Premier League without dealing with some different situations, interest in players or players that we’re trying to bring to the football club.
“The big challenge to us is how we stick our focus, stick our togetherness into the games ahead and try and start the season as strongly as we can, knowing that, I think, by the end of the window we’ll have a really strong squad and everyone who’s with us will be fully committed and ready to compete for the team and the club’s goals this year.”
Photo: Matchday Images
