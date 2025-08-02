McKenna Tight-Lipped on Hackney and Cajuste

Saturday, 2nd Aug 2025 20:07 Town boss Kieran McKenna remained tight-lipped when quizzed on the Blues’ approach for last season’s loanee Jens Cajuste and also Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney’s decision to remain with the Teessiders. Earlier today, reports in the North-East indicated Hackney had turned down the chance to join the Blues, a fee of £15 million plus a further £5 million if Town are promoted having been agreed. It’s understood personal terms had also been agreed but Hackney has instead opted to remain at the Riverside, presumably in the hope that a Premier League club comes in for him before the end of the window. Quizzed on that situation, McKenna said: “We never speak about anyone else’s players, really. No, nothing to say on that.” Town appear to have reacted quickly to that news with the Italian media reporting that Town have agreed a loan deal for Sweden international Cajuste worth an initial €1.5 million (£1.3 million) plus a €7.5 million (£6.5 million) permanent deal should Town win promotion back to the Premier League with his club Napoli. A contract which runs to 2029 is said to have been provisionally agreed. We understand the reports are correct and it appears likely that the move will go through in the days to come. Similarly, McKenna wouldn’t be drawn into making a comment: “Another player with another football club, so nothing to say or announce really.” However, he admits the 25-year-old is a player he’d love to have back at the club after his successful spell last season. “I’ve said that lots of times,” he added. “No news or updates there, we really, really like Jens.”

Asked whether he anticipates having anyone in before the Championship season opener at Birmingham on Friday, he said: “We’ll have to see. We’ll be trying, of course. I think we’re lighter in certain areas than we want to be, that’s for sure. “But the club’s been working hard for weeks and months now and will continue to do so, and hopefully we can have some additions as soon as possible. “But me, the players and the supporters, which I know they will be when it comes to the start of the season, need to just be 100 per cent focused on the task at hand, being together, going to Birmingham next weekend, delivering a top performance, trying to get points on the board. “Doing that for the games ahead and situations, incomings or outgoings, will play out as they play out and we’ll always try and do what’s best for the football club.”

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



WhoisJimmyJuan added 20:17 - Aug 2

My guess is - and it is just a guess - that it will be Jens but not Hayden in. But I'd like both! 0

Karlosfandangal added 20:18 - Aug 2

Not worried about in’s and outs



Know there will be new players in by the end of the window and for the month of August Town squad is big enough and good enough 1

Mark added 20:24 - Aug 2

Cajuste joining would be a much-needed boost after all the other disappointing news today. We badly need to strengthen central midfield. 1

WaltonBlueNaze added 20:28 - Aug 2

So far our transfer business has been very underwhelming - we still have not replaced Delap! We have lost 4 midfield players and only gained 1. Our current midfield is not strong enough to get us promoted and if Hirst gets injured it’s game over. MA and his recruitment team need to start earning their money and support KM with the players to gain promotion. We have 2 very hard games coming up and could easily be playing catch up by the end of August. 0

Wickets added 20:37 - Aug 2

If only it was that easy !!! 1

Tampa_Florida_Blue added 20:42 - Aug 2

I took that as the HH situation is not over as he would have said that. 0

TheMover added 20:44 - Aug 2

Apparently everyone we go after or enquire about should be dying to come and play for us. Players and clubs will have various reasons for staying or choosing other clubs.

I am sure it is not for want of trying but many on here should apply to MA for a recruitment job as they are far better suited to it than the staff the club have 1

blues1 added 20:53 - Aug 2

Waltonbluenaze. Yet another who doesn't seem to get, we havent needed to sign that many players. Yes, we've lost 4 from midfield, but in effect have got 2 in, with Humphrisexbsck from loan. So assuming Cajuste signs, we'd be 1 down on last seasons midfield. Which maxwell be enough. Bcse keeping 3 players happy when not in the team, would be harder in the championship than in the pl. So having 4 for those 2 positions may well be deemed enough. And tbh, Harry Barbrook didn't look out of place on tuesday night, so in an emergency, could prob come in temporarily. Having said that, wouldn't surprise me if they bring in a 5th cm. So that and a striker, maybe 2 if AlHamadi goes, should see us done. 0

jas0999 added 20:54 - Aug 2

Would prefer a permanent signing in Hackney rather than a loan player. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments