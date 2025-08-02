McKenna Tight-Lipped on Hackney and Cajuste
Saturday, 2nd Aug 2025 20:07
Town boss Kieran McKenna remained tight-lipped when quizzed on the Blues’ approach for last season’s loanee Jens Cajuste and also Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney’s decision to remain with the Teessiders.
Earlier today, reports in the North-East indicated Hackney had turned down the chance to join the Blues, a fee of £15 million plus a further £5 million if Town are promoted having been agreed.
It’s understood personal terms had also been agreed but Hackney has instead opted to remain at the Riverside, presumably in the hope that a Premier League club comes in for him before the end of the window.
Quizzed on that situation, McKenna said: “We never speak about anyone else’s players, really. No, nothing to say on that.”
Town appear to have reacted quickly to that news with the Italian media reporting that Town have agreed a loan deal for Sweden international Cajuste worth an initial €1.5 million (£1.3 million) plus a €7.5 million (£6.5 million) permanent deal should Town win promotion back to the Premier League with his club Napoli. A contract which runs to 2029 is said to have been provisionally agreed.
We understand the reports are correct and it appears likely that the move will go through in the days to come.
Similarly, McKenna wouldn’t be drawn into making a comment: “Another player with another football club, so nothing to say or announce really.”
However, he admits the 25-year-old is a player he’d love to have back at the club after his successful spell last season.
“I’ve said that lots of times,” he added. “No news or updates there, we really, really like Jens.”
“But the club’s been working hard for weeks and months now and will continue to do so, and hopefully we can have some additions as soon as possible.
“But me, the players and the supporters, which I know they will be when it comes to the start of the season, need to just be 100 per cent focused on the task at hand, being together, going to Birmingham next weekend, delivering a top performance, trying to get points on the board.
“Doing that for the games ahead and situations, incomings or outgoings, will play out as they play out and we’ll always try and do what’s best for the football club.”
Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect
