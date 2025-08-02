Palmer: It's Been a Really Successful Pre-Season

Saturday, 2nd Aug 2025 20:23 by Kallum Brisset Town goalkeeper Alex Palmer has reflected on a successful pre-season campaign following the Blues’ 3-0 friendly victory over AJ Auxerre at the Stade Abbé-Deschamps. George Hirst and Ali Al-Hamadi both added to their pre-season goals tally, while Jacob Greaves also found the net for Town in their final act of match preparation before the Championship season kicks off against Birmingham City next Friday. The result in France made it four wins from four public friendly matches after previous victories over Blau-Weiß Linz, Aberdeen and Charlton Athletic. Palmer says his first pre-season at the club following his January arrival has been a success, highlighting top flight Auxerre as a difficult opponent to face. “That’s what we were expecting,” he said. “We were expecting a physical, technical side and that’s exactly what they showed. “I think the lads dealt with them really well and managed to put a stamp on our game which was good. You can see that we controlled possession and even when we’re having to defend, the lads are doing great. I think it’s been a really successful pre-season. “There’s been a stepping stone in each game that we’ve played. You’ve seen bits today where we’re looking sharp and the lads are fit. “Unfortunately we took a few injuries which hopefully aren’t too bad, but it shows there’s a depth there and that lads are ready to come on and prove that they’re ready to start. It’s been a good pre-season, a bit shorter than normal but it’s been successful.” One thing that has come out of the summer is plenty of travel with four matches in four different countries being played in the space of just 15 days. While that can be challenging, Palmer believes that being with his teammates for extended periods of time has lots of positives, especially with a travel-heavy Championship season ahead. “It’s been tough,” he said. “We’ve spent a lot of time together as a group which has helped in such a short space of time. “As you can tell, it’s a really close knit group. A lot of time around the hotels is going to help us form a bond and take it into the season and be a really strong team. “We’re used to that nowadays, that’s just how it is game after game after game. We’ll be ready for it.” Palmer, who won the Championship’s Golden Glove award in his last full season at the level, looks set to be the Blues’ number one goalkeeper ahead of Christian Walton, Aro Muric, Cieran Slicker and David Button. While statistics in pre-season mean nothing, Palmer was above all delighted to come away with a clean sheet in France following three successive friendlies of conceding once. The 28-year-old said: “That’s what the team needs to build on. It’s obviously going to be a tough season but I think we’re going to see a lot of the ball. “We’re going to have to be on it in those big moments when we have to defend, block shots and make saves. That’s what a successful team is.”

