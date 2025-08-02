McKenna: Townsend and Philogene Injuries Don't Look Great

Saturday, 2nd Aug 2025 20:34 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says the injuries suffered by Conor Townsend and Jaden Philogene don’t look great, while Leif Davis missed out due to a knock and Harry Clarke could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but keeper Aro Muric is making good progress. Townsend hurt his knee in the first half of this afternoon’s game, while Philogene picked up his issue in the second. The former West Brom man walked to the coach with a brace on his left left using crutches, while the forward was visibly limping, although not wearing a boot or on crutches. “It doesn’t look great,” McKenna admitted. “That’s obviously going to be a downside of today. Conor’s is his knee, so we’ll get it scanned. “Jaden’s is a heavy knock on his ankle, so again we’re going to have to see how he is. “That leaves us in a frustrating time and a trickier situation going into next week but you’re going to have challenges over the course of the year. “We’ll see how the boys are and those who have stayed at home as well, and we’ll deal with the challenge head-on.” On Davis, he added: “Leif’s got an injury, so unfortunate timing and we’re going to have to see how he responds.” Regarding Clarke, who has missed the last two friendlies, he continued: “Harry picked up an injury, so he’s going to be out for quite a while, we’re not exactly sure how long yet. It will be assessed over the next few weeks and we’ll decide the best course of action from there. “It’s in his knee tendon, so it’s a decision around what’s the best course of action. Honestly, that won’t be decided until we’ve seen how the next few weeks pan out and it settles down.” It’s another blow for the right-back, who underwent a double plantaris removal at the end of 2023/24 and then had another plantaris surgery at the end of last season. “Very tough, he came back in great condition in pre-season, I have to say, physically and mentally, importantly, really focused, really giving it everything,” McKenna reflected. “So, it’s really frustrating for him and we’re disappointed for him. But, look, there’s no definite on the timescale yet, if it pans out well in the next couple of weeks, then he could be back in not on a really, really long timescale. In another course of action, it could be a little bit longer. “Disappointed for him, disappointed to lose him. We’ve got some challenges in the full-back positions at the moment that we weren’t predicting but you’re going to come across over the course of the year, so we’re going to have to deal with some early ones.” Meanwhile, McKenna says keeper Muric is making progress following his shoulder surgery in March, the Kosovo international having come on as a half-time sub at Colchester on Tuesday. “He’s training well and he’s done well in the minutes in the minutes that he’s had. He did well when he came on against Charlton,” he said. “Alex [Palmer] and Christian [Walton] have done the whole pre-season and are a little bit ahead of him fitness-wise and match fitness-wise, but he’s training well and getting stronger day by day, so he’s ready and fit should we need him and should the opportunities arise.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Portman_Pie added 20:42 - Aug 2

All the bad news is cushioned by the fact that Muric is coming back…. FML 1

jas0999 added 20:49 - Aug 2

Could be disaster out, coupled with sales and a significant lack of new signings. Surely we won’t sell anyone else until reinforcements are signed. Permanent additions at that. 1

Stato added 20:53 - Aug 2

I just hope we don't end up panic buying again and getting stuck with dead wood we can't shift. I know recruitment isn't easy but we are favorites for promotion and a Prem sized pay rise so surely we have a pretty decent story to tell. 0

blueboy1981 added 20:54 - Aug 2

What did I say ? - squad will quickly look extremely thin ….. !!! - and this before a single minute of Championship Football !! 0

Karlosfandangal added 20:55 - Aug 2

The signings will be here by the end of the window 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments