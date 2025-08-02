McKenna: A Tough Game, an Increase in Challenge

Saturday, 2nd Aug 2025 20:49 Manager Kieran McKenna felt today’s 3-0 victory away against French Ligue 1 side Auxerre was a tough game and an increase in challenge in the final fixture of pre-season and has been pleased with the way preparations for the campaign ahead have gone over the last few weeks. Town won all their public friendlies, a 4-1 win away against Austrian side Blau-Weiß Linz at the end of their training camp, a 3-1 victory against Aberdeen at Pittodrie last Friday and then the 2-1 defeat of Charlton at Colchester’s JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday. “It was a tough game, an increase in the challenge, which is what we wanted and the boys acquitted themselves really well again,” McKenna said following this evening’s match. “The attitude and intensity was really good, was a physical game as well and we stood up to all the challenges that the game brought. Scored a couple of good goals from open play and a set play as well, and we defended well against a strong attacking team, so it was a good challenge.” The Blues boss was pleased with the first clean sheet of the summer, something which was a rarity last season, recording only two in the Premier League in the entire campaign. “I think that’s good for the backline to finish the pre-season in that way,” he said. “I think as a unit and as a team, we’re working well, we’ve been pressing really well across the pre-season and scoring and looking a real threat on regains high up the pitch and we haven’t had to defend too deep too often in the pre-season, but the moments we’ve had to today, we’ve done it really well.” Reflecting on pre-season overall, he continued: “I think the work’s been really good. I can’t really ask too much more from the group that we’ve had right through the pre-season. They’ve been working hard, commitment really good, looking forward to the season, the togetherness feels good, the new players have integrated well. “Staff have been excellent in terms of the work that they’ve put on for the players, so I think in terms of the things that we can control, the work’s been really good and we’ve set ourselves up in the time that we’ve had as well as we could.”

