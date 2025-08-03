Azón 'Wants Future Settled This Week'

Sunday, 3rd Aug 2025 08:50 Blues loan target Ivan Azón hopes to settle his future this week with Valencia still his preferred destination, it is being reported in Spain. Town’s interest in the 22-year-old Como striker emerged on Friday, negotiations regarding a loan to Valencia having stalled. However, according to AS.com, former Spain U21 international Azón’s preference remains a move to the Mestella and as a result is delaying his response to Town and Getafe, who are also believed to be interested, along with an unnamed Bundesliga side. The Blues are reported to have made the best financial offer to Serie A Como, who want the player’s wages covered as well as a loan fee. Valencia and Como are said not to have come close to an agreement, despite their protracted talks, and haven’t spoken in a number of days. The Murciélagos are also reported to have other targets in mind, among them Canadian international Cyle Larin, who is currently with Mallorca. Meanwhile, an Italian report yesterday claimed Azón was getting closer to joining Town on loan with an option to buy should the Blues win promotion to the Premier League. Azón, who is 5ft 11in tall, started his career with his hometown club Real Zaragoza before moving to Como in January for €2 million (£1.7 million) plus a further €500,000 (£435,000). It’s been reported he is available for loan for €500,000 having yet to take to the field for Como, in part due to injuries. For Real Zaragoza, he scored 27 goals in 150 appearances, also picking up nine assists.

Photo: Antonio Saia/LaPresse/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect Source



DavoIPB added 09:00 - Aug 3

Mmm another player not wanting to come to town. Can see why Ashton and co are struggling, we are just not an attractive option for many players. -2

BlueMoon added 09:06 - Aug 3

We are just not quite as much as we were this time last year for this calibre of signing. 0

1960H added 09:13 - Aug 3

No time to mess around wasting time on him, we need to be looking at other options asap -1

ArnieM added 09:14 - Aug 3

DavoIPB: i agree to some extent with you. But I dont think its Town ( the club) that's not attractive but more the division we are in atm. You've got players wantingbyo leave because they want to be in the PL , you've got players who've gad a very good offer, rejecting it in " the hope" a PL comes in for him ( I hope they dont) and he now rots st Boro. These players are not even worried WHICH PL club shows interest. ANY will fo. They just want yo play at thst level and of course get the excessive pay cheque that goes with it.



Whilst you'd have to acknowledge Ashtins aiming high fir players coming in, I think hes bern a tad over ambitious in expecting those targets to want to play at CC when they are borderline PL level. Now we've in all likelihood missed out on very decent CC level players to our rivals! 0

