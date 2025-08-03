Azón 'Wants Future Settled This Week'
Sunday, 3rd Aug 2025 08:50
Blues loan target Ivan Azón hopes to settle his future this week with Valencia still his preferred destination, it is being reported in Spain.
Town’s interest in the 22-year-old Como striker emerged on Friday, negotiations regarding a loan to Valencia having stalled.
However, according to AS.com, former Spain U21 international Azón’s preference remains a move to the Mestella and as a result is delaying his response to Town and Getafe, who are also believed to be interested, along with an unnamed Bundesliga side.
The Blues are reported to have made the best financial offer to Serie A Como, who want the player’s wages covered as well as a loan fee.
Valencia and Como are said not to have come close to an agreement, despite their protracted talks, and haven’t spoken in a number of days.
The Murciélagos are also reported to have other targets in mind, among them Canadian international Cyle Larin, who is currently with Mallorca.
Meanwhile, an Italian report yesterday claimed Azón was getting closer to joining Town on loan with an option to buy should the Blues win promotion to the Premier League.
Azón, who is 5ft 11in tall, started his career with his hometown club Real Zaragoza before moving to Como in January for €2 million (£1.7 million) plus a further €500,000 (£435,000). It’s been reported he is available for loan for €500,000 having yet to take to the field for Como, in part due to injuries.
For Real Zaragoza, he scored 27 goals in 150 appearances, also picking up nine assists.
Photo: Antonio Saia/LaPresse/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect Source
