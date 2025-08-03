Town Women Host Wolves in Friendly

Sunday, 3rd Aug 2025 11:11

Ipswich Town Women play their first public friendly of pre-season against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm).

Wolves finished second in the FAWNL Northern Premier Division last year, narrowly missing out on joining the Blues in WSL2 by three points with Nottingham Forest carrying off the title.

The game is likely to be the first chance for fans to see the Blues’ new signings in action, striker Rianna Dean, full-back Bethan Roe, midfielder Jenna Dear and right-back Grace Neville, as well as returning duo Ruby Doe and Paige Peake.

Entry is via cash or card on the gate at £7 for adults, £5 for concessions and £3 for under-16s. Turnstiles open at 12.30pm.

The teams met in a friendly in pre-season a year ago when the Midlanders won 3-2 at their Compton Park training ground, Sophie Peskett and Shauna Guyatt netting for the Blues.

Joe Sheehan’s side play another friendly against WSL side Aston Villa’s U21s at the same venue on Sunday 17th August (KO 2pm) as well as a number of other behind-closed-doors games.

The club’s first ever second-tier season gets under way with a WSL2 away game at Southampton on Saturday 6th September (KO 2pm) with Nottingham Forest the first visitors to the JobServe Community Stadium, the Blues’ new home, the following weekend.





Photo: Dan Thomas