Former Blues Defender Smith Joins Braintree

Sunday, 3rd Aug 2025 11:54

Former Blues centre-half Tommy Smith has joined National League Braintree Town.

The 35-year-old left Auckland FC in New Zealand, the country for whom he has made 56 international caps, at the end of the season having won the A-League Premier Plate in his only campaign at the club. He was also named Hero of the Year by the club’s fans.

Having returned to the UK, Smith made his Iron debut in yesterday’s 2-1 friendly defeat at Worthing.

Macclesfield-born Smith was with the Blues between 2006 and 2018 after joining as an academy scholar at 16. He went on to make 251 starts and 17 sub appearances, scoring 23 goals.

Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Brandon Williams is set to be offered a contract by Hull City following a trial with the Tigers.

The right-back, a free agent following his release by Manchester United a year ago, was playing his first match since his last appearance for Town in December 2023.





