Neom Linked With New Cajuste Approach

Sunday, 3rd Aug 2025 13:27 Saudi Arabian club Neom are reported to have made a renewed move for Blues target Jens Cajuste. According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Neom have offered a €2.5 million loan offer plus an option to sign for €8 million at the end of the season or otherwise pay a further €2.5 million. Town are understood to have agreed a loan fee of €1.5 million (£1.3 million) plus a €7.5 million (£6.5 million) permanent deal if Town are promoted back to the Premier League with Cajuste’s club Napoli. A contract which runs to 2029 is said to have been provisionally agreed. The deal arranged with Turkish side Besiktas is also reportedly still on the table. The 25-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with the Blues in 2024/25 and the club made no secret that they would like him back again for the campaign ahead, although while admitting it would be a difficult deal to do. The Blues appear to have turned their attention back to Cajuste after Hayden Hackney's decision not to join the club, a fee having been agreed with Middlesbrough and the player having been at Town on Thursday. Yesterday, manager Kieran McKenna wouldn’t comment on Town’s interest in bringing Cajuste back to Portman Road. “Another player with another football club, so nothing to say or announce really,” he said. However, he admitted the Sweden international is a player he’d love to have back at Portman Road. “I’ve said that lots of times,” he added. “No news or updates there, we really, really like Jens.” In addition to Town, Neom and Besiktas, Burnley were also previously in contention, while a number of Serie A and La Liga.

Photo: TWTD



ArnieM added 13:32 - Aug 3

This window is fast approaching a complete joke in terms of our ability to get deals done. -7

Linkboy13 added 13:34 - Aug 3

Blimey he's certainly doing the rounds could end up doing a job on the holiday programme a potential Judith Chambers. Well Jens if nobody wants you come and join us. 1

waveneyblue added 13:38 - Aug 3

Sack the board, sack Ashton, pull down the statues and close the club. ArnieM is upset 5

GSH71 added 13:41 - Aug 3

Might as well give up we are doomed on the transfer hunt, , they knew delap was off ages ago before end of the season , why has it take them so long to get someone in , if you are not in The premiership you are no longer a decent club , which is stupid. Now with two other injuries from yesterday we are not in a good way squad size . Hackney was a waste of tim, I bet we don’t sign cajuste either now , useless really -4

fallyblue added 13:41 - Aug 3

Why don’t we just offer Napoli the money they want and buy him? 3

poet added 13:41 - Aug 3

Farcical isn’t it! I’ve got to the stage where I treat all rumours pertaining to ITFC’s potential transfer targets with a pinch of salt. However, Town can’t give up trying. Midfielders and striker/s still needed if we are to seriously challenge for promotion. If not…. It’s going to be a very difficult season. 0

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 13:43 - Aug 3

Arnie , both Cajuste and Hackney are players who if we can get back in the Prem , could come with us and perform at that level.The club are going for the right players. You can't criticise them if those players A) don't want to come and/or B) teams from the Prem or big foreign sides are looking at those players too. 2

TimmyH added 13:49 - Aug 3

Please somebody just buy him!...I'm losing the will to live. 0

Jonathan_Charles added 14:00 - Aug 3

Time we all started to realise we are going to finish below Norwich this year. No one wants to come to Ipswich. We are too remote geographically and we are a club on the way back down. Not down to McKenna but Ashton just can't get anyone meaningful into the club and we have or are in danger of losing too many without good replacements. PL class players want to play in the PL not with a club who wasn't good enough for it! -2

