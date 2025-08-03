Neom Linked With New Cajuste Approach
Sunday, 3rd Aug 2025 13:27
Saudi Arabian club Neom are reported to have made a renewed move for Blues target Jens Cajuste.
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Neom have offered a €2.5 million loan offer plus an option to sign for €8 million at the end of the season or otherwise pay a further €2.5 million.
Town are understood to have agreed a loan fee of €1.5 million (£1.3 million) plus a €7.5 million (£6.5 million) permanent deal if Town are promoted back to the Premier League with Cajuste’s club Napoli. A contract which runs to 2029 is said to have been provisionally agreed. The deal arranged with Turkish side Besiktas is also reportedly still on the table.
The 25-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with the Blues in 2024/25 and the club made no secret that they would like him back again for the campaign ahead, although while admitting it would be a difficult deal to do.
The Blues appear to have turned their attention back to Cajuste after Hayden Hackney's decision not to join the club, a fee having been agreed with Middlesbrough and the player having been at Town on Thursday.
Yesterday, manager Kieran McKenna wouldn’t comment on Town’s interest in bringing Cajuste back to Portman Road.
“Another player with another football club, so nothing to say or announce really,” he said.
However, he admitted the Sweden international is a player he’d love to have back at Portman Road.
“I’ve said that lots of times,” he added. “No news or updates there, we really, really like Jens.”
In addition to Town, Neom and Besiktas, Burnley were also previously in contention, while a number of Serie A and La Liga.
Photo: TWTD
