Town Women Sign Midfielder Baigent

Sunday, 3rd Aug 2025 13:50 Ipswich Town Women have signed defensive midfielder Sophie Baigent on a permanent deal from Hashtag United. While with the Essex side, who the Blues pipped to the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and promotion to WSL2 last season, the 21-year-old won Players’, Fans’ and Manger’s Player of the Season awards. In addition, the Blues’ seventh signing of the summer won back-to-back Essex County Cups with the Tags, scoring a hat-trick in last season’s 8-0 win over Billericay Town in the final at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester, where she will play her home games in the season ahead. Prior to her time with Hashtag, Baigent had spells with QPR, Hounslow United, Reading and Actonians (loan). “I am really pleased to have signed my first full-time contract and I’m looking forward to my first season playing in the second tier,” she told the club site. “I have enjoyed a number of close battles with Ipswich over the past two seasons and now can’t wait to be working with Joe and the girls throughout the upcoming campaign.” Manager Joe Sheehan, whose side play a friendly at home to Wolves at the Martello Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm), said: “Sophie is a player who always stood out to us in our fixtures against Hashtag. “She is a fantastic young player who will add some extra quality to our defensive midfield area. “We look forward to working with Sophie through what should be a really exciting season for the group.”

Mark added 14:02 - Aug 3

Brilliant. I was thinking we should sign a player or two from Hashtag as they ran us so close last season, and looks like we have got the best one. 0

