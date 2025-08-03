Muric 'Closing in On Turkish Move'
Sunday, 3rd Aug 2025 23:44
Town keeper Aro Muric is closing in on a move to Çaykur Rizespor, according to various reports in Turkey.
A deal which would see Muric return to the Turkish Süper Lig, where he previously had a spell on loan with Adana Demirspor while a Manchester City player, is said to be largely done and could be finalised soon.
The 26-year-old endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year and his exit this summer has been widely anticipated with clubs in Italy and France having previously been linked.
Muric’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and the Kosovo international hadn’t been involved in pre-season until he came on as a half-time sub during last Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Charlton at Colchester.
The Swiss-born keeper wasn’t with the squad at Auxerre on Saturday with Alex Palmer starting and Christian Walton and David Button on the bench.
“He’s training well and he’s done well in the minutes that he’s had. He did well when he came on against Charlton,” manager Kieran McKenna said of Muric.
“Alex and Christian have done the whole pre-season and are a little bit ahead of him fitness-wise and match fitness-wise, but he’s training well and getting stronger day by day, so he’s ready and fit should we need him and should the opportunities arise.”
Rize-based Çaykur Rizespor finished ninth in Süper Lig last season.
