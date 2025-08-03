Muric 'Closing in On Turkish Move'

Sunday, 3rd Aug 2025 23:44 Town keeper Aro Muric is closing in on a move to Çaykur Rizespor, according to various reports in Turkey. A deal which would see Muric return to the Turkish Süper Lig, where he previously had a spell on loan with Adana Demirspor while a Manchester City player, is said to be largely done and could be finalised soon. The 26-year-old endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year and his exit this summer has been widely anticipated with clubs in Italy and France having previously been linked. Muric’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and the Kosovo international hadn’t been involved in pre-season until he came on as a half-time sub during last Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Charlton at Colchester. The Swiss-born keeper wasn’t with the squad at Auxerre on Saturday with Alex Palmer starting and Christian Walton and David Button on the bench. “He’s training well and he’s done well in the minutes that he’s had. He did well when he came on against Charlton,” manager Kieran McKenna said of Muric. “Alex and Christian have done the whole pre-season and are a little bit ahead of him fitness-wise and match fitness-wise, but he’s training well and getting stronger day by day, so he’s ready and fit should we need him and should the opportunities arise.” Rize-based Çaykur Rizespor finished ninth in Süper Lig last season.

IndependentlyBlue added 23:48 - Aug 3

Sad it never worked out for him here. Blows hot and cold but on his day a cracking keeper, just not enough of those days. 2

jazzback added 23:51 - Aug 3

A move works well all round. Decent keeper but once fans turned on him it was best he leaves. Hopefully get most of the money back we paid. Frees up a squad place, and his wages would of been high 2

runningout added 23:59 - Aug 3

Best keeper we have.. Aro will do well wherever he goes 2

RobITFC added 00:05 - Aug 4

How much ? 0

Monkey_Blue added 00:16 - Aug 4

Is it a loan or permanent? It’s a shame because he is the best keeper at the club. The stats show he was better than palmer and his distribution is on a different level. The idiots who booed him the other night must have very sad lives. 0

emergencylime added 00:18 - Aug 4

I'm relying on highlights here due to living abroad, but while capable of making game-changing saves, he didn't seem to talk with the back line much.

Any keeper brought in and starting for a team struggling to get out the bottom 3 is always going to be a target.

I think he'd be stronger for a season in the Champ, but we have 3 first choice keepers now so something has to give. 0

Clemcc added 00:19 - Aug 4

Why am I looking at twtd after midnight??? Always looking for ITFC news lol never know when they will come. COYB 0

Trequartista added 00:31 - Aug 4

Hmmm Çaykur Rizespor doesn't sound like a team that are going to pay 4 or 5 million for him. I'm guessing its a loan and we can kiss goodbye to the £8-10m we shelled out for him. 0

