Wark Joined By Burley at Portman Road Event to Launch Book

Monday, 4th Aug 2025 12:14 The launch of the new John Wark book He’s Here, He’s There is being celebrated with a prestigious event starring Wark himself and his Town and Scotland teammate George Burley in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road on Thursday 2nd October. In an evening of two halves, the legends will join the author of He’s Here, He’s There and the Burley book All To Play For, Neil Prentice, to reflect on their incredible careers, while numerous other Town heroes will also be present to pay tribute. The prestigious gala event also includes a two-course meal and drink on arrival with tickets £100 per person. Included in the price is a signed Collector’s Edition copy of He’s Here, He’s There, of which only 857 copies will be available, as well as a special edition of All To Play For, valued at £50 each. “I’m so pleased with this new book, it’s fantastic, one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Wark, who celebrates his 68th birthday today, said. “To be there with George and a number of my other teammates from across the years will be a great way to celebrate. I can’t wait.” Burley added: “Unfortunately we didn’t get to do a launch event for my book last year due to my health situation. “But I’m feeling great now, and I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody on 2nd October. The book has been a great success and it’s going to be a very special night.” You can book your ticket for the event here or email contact@itfcicons.com to book a table for 10. He’s Here, He’s There can be pre-ordered from TWTD, while a few copies of All To Play For remain on sale, both here.



Photo: Jacob Bailey



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments