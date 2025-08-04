Town Agree Akpom Terms With Ajax

Monday, 4th Aug 2025 14:12 Town are reported to have agreed a deal with Ajax to sign Chuba Akpom on loan with an option to buy should the Blues win promotion to the Premier League. Earlier, Sky Sports News revealed that Town had made a late move to sign Akpom from the Amsterdam club, who had already agreed a deal with Birmingham City with a medical lined up for today. Now, the satellite broadcaster says terms have been agreed in principle with Ajax with Akpom potentially joining the Blues on loan for 2025/26 before signing permanently next summer for £7 million if Town go up, the same terms as had been set with the Midlanders, who the Blues visit for their Championship opener on Friday. Ajax are said to have left it with the player to make the final decision with a medical at Town potentially happening within the next 24 hours. Akpom’s former club Boro and Greek side Olympiacos are also believed to be interested in the one-time Arsenal trainee. Newham-born Akpom came through the Gunners’ academy ranks and had spells on loan at Brentford, Coventry, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Brighton and in Belgium with Sint-Truiden while a player at the Emirates. Having made one senior start and 11 sub appearances, the 6ft tall striker moved on to PAOK Salonika in Greece for £900,000 in August 2018. After two years, he joined Boro for £2.75 million, returning to PAOK on loan for 2021/22, before joining Ajax for an initial €12.3 million (£10.7 million), rising to €14.3 million (£12.4 million) with add-ons. He spent the second half of last season on loan in Ligue 1 in France with Lille, who chose not to take up an option to sign him permanently at the end of his spell. An England cap at U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 levels, Akpom has scored 21 goals in 39 starts and 40 sub appearances for Ajax in all competitions and bagged three in six starts and nine games from the bench during his short spell with Lille. For the Teessiders, he netted 34 goals in 59 starts and 23 games from the bench. Town are very much in the hunt for another striker - probably two - to compete with George Hirst, Liam Delap having moved to Chelsea at the end of last season for £30 million, while Akpom also operates as a number 10.

Photo: Stefan Koops - EYE4images via Reuters Connect



danchances22 added 14:15 - Aug 4

Any news on Jens Cajuste Phil? All quiet on that front it seems. 4

Alphawhiskey added 14:16 - Aug 4

Hope so. He is a decent striker. 2

dubblue added 14:16 - Aug 4

Excellent news even better that we appear to have beaten the Brummies to him!! 2

ImAbeliever added 14:16 - Aug 4

I believe that this could go either way 4

bringmeaKuqi added 14:18 - Aug 4

Could be a decent option off the bench and at the very least Birmingham can't bring him on against us on Friday 0

MickMillsTash added 14:18 - Aug 4

No mention of personal terms being agreed - Lets see him in the shirt please



4-4-2?



Hope that does not see the departure of Hirst -1

SuperTabby added 14:28 - Aug 4

Was good last time in the championship, let’s hope he chooses us over Brum.



Now can we get a cm please? 0

TimmyH added 14:29 - Aug 4

Blimey! that was quick, Birmingham won't be happy particularly for Friday night. :)



Looks like a fairly consistent goal scorer so good news! 0

tractordamage added 14:32 - Aug 4

Akpom and Cajuste would fill the missing positions surely. Both are quality.



I was hoping we could all act 'normal' on here, if he needs to choose between us and (our rival) Birmingham.

Er...the first comment is deflecting to Cajuste. Bit depressing for Akpom to read lol.



And now we've maybe found the OTHER striker we ALL know we need...we're being gaslighted with a "I hope Hirst isn't going".

Jeez.



Hope you choose Ippy Town Chuba...we're not all weird.

2

churchmans added 14:35 - Aug 4

Birmingham fans well pissed This will add a bit of spice for friday nights game lol!! 0

blueoutlook added 14:39 - Aug 4

He hasn’t chosen us yet. He still may not. Has 24 hours to turn us down like the homesick, I wanna be in the PL kid did. We must be on our D list of strikers by now. 1

algarvefan added 14:41 - Aug 4

Nothing decided yet, player has to agree personal terms, at least we appear to be in with a shout. Looks a quality striker. 1

JewellintheTown added 14:43 - Aug 4

Destined to come on and score on Friday if he signs & ready. 0

poet added 14:45 - Aug 4

I have a feeling that this could start a bidding war. Depends on who blinks first. Let’s hope whatever happens, we land him. He can score goals and he’s a handful. 0

TimmyH added 14:52 - Aug 4

That YT reel above is strange...a number of attempts when he should score he doesn't! 0

Bazza8564 added 14:52 - Aug 4

Potentially very good news but wake me when hes here, we've heard this before.



0

Alberto_the_frog added 14:54 - Aug 4

Only downside I can see is age. Good back up for Hirst, though 0

