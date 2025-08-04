Turkish Club Rizespor Make Muric Loan Approach

Monday, 4th Aug 2025 14:19 Turkish Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor have made a loan approach for Blues keeper Aro Muric, TWTD can confirm. Yesterday, various sources in Turkey reported that Muric is close to joining the Rize-based club, who finished ninth in the Süper Lig last season. The 26-year-old endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year and his exit this summer has been widely anticipated with clubs in Italy and France having previously been linked. Muric’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and the Kosovo international hadn’t been involved in pre-season until he came on as a half-time sub during last Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Charlton at Colchester. The Swiss-born keeper, who previously had a loan spell in Turkey with Adana Demirspor while a Manchester City player, wasn’t with the Town squad at Auxerre on Saturday with Alex Palmer starting and Christian Walton and David Button on the bench. “He’s training well and he’s done well in the minutes that he’s had. He did well when he came on against Charlton,” manager Kieran McKenna said of Muric after the match. “Alex and Christian have done the whole pre-season and are a little bit ahead of him fitness-wise and match fitness-wise, but he’s training well and getting stronger day by day, so he’s ready and fit should we need him and should the opportunities arise.”

HighgateBlue added 14:24 - Aug 4

I would have liked either a decision to get back as much of the fee as possible (if Kieran has lost faith in him), or to give him our backing and make him number 1 (if Kieran retains faith in him).



Sending him out on loan merely means we've payed for a player we can't use, and makes it more likely the contract will tick down without us getting the money back.



I suppose I don't know what his wages are, and they might be massive, but it seems a shame to give up on him without at least cashing in. 1

MickMillsTash added 14:24 - Aug 4

Traditionally someone offers to drive him there. Gerken, Chopra, Sears, Jackson, etc

is anyone up for the job? 0

Guenchev_Boncho added 14:25 - Aug 4

Real shame Muric didn't work out for us.



The potential was there but his lack of ability to communicate and work with the defence has made it impossible for him to stay with us going forward.



Hopefully we can command a reasonable loan fee for the season and get a decent fee when sold next year.



Good to have the wages off the books too. 1

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 14:27 - Aug 4

Highgate . He allegedly is one of the highest paid.

Another way of looking at it is that if he does well there someone may come in for him which is better than him not playing at Town. 2

positivity added 14:32 - Aug 4

tash, i don't think chopra will be driving him there if that helps narrow it down! 0

Stephbgb added 14:39 - Aug 4

HighgateBlue - or we get his full wages paid, a loan fee, and in a year could get back a better player for the team, or one that we are in a better place to sell. Or he has a lousy year and we're really in no different a position than we are now.



I agree it would be better to get back the full amount we paid for him, but that's unlikely with his shaky form and injury. Without knowing the detail we shouldn't assume we're getting a bad deal. Ashton seems to be a pretty shrewd operator. 1

Josh271092 added 14:43 - Aug 4

35k per week off the books if you believe Capology 0

bringmeaKuqi added 14:52 - Aug 4

People pointing out that statistically he was our best keeper last year are correct in some measures. According to FBref he had the best post-shot expected goals against minus goals allowed per 90 (basically made more saves you wouldn't expect him to make). However he also made more errors leading to goals per 90 than the others. So, that makes sense – made good saves, but also let in weird goals.



I personally am in the camp that he needs a fresh start. I cannot believe we paid 8m for him and doubt we'll ever recoup that. A loan seems like the best option to recoup as much as possible if he has a good season. 2

Bazza8564 added 14:55 - Aug 4

Bringmeakuqi, spot on. It hasnt worked out and she should move on. But keepers need confidence and you have to ask yourself if the boll*8s abuse he got here and on FB contributed? Im no lover of slating your own, end of! 0

