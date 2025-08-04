Cajuste 'Favouring' Town Return But Decision Still to Be Made

Monday, 4th Aug 2025 16:48 Former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste is leaning towards a return to Portman Road rather than any of his other options, according to Sky Sports Italia. Town are understood to have agreed a loan fee of €1.5 million (£1.3 million) plus a €7.5 million (£6.5 million) permanent deal if Town are promoted back to the Premier League with Cajuste’s club Napoli. A contract which runs to 2029 is also said to have been provisionally agreed. However, Turkish side Besiktas have had a deal agreed with the Serie A champions for more than a month, while Saudi Arabian side Neom entered the race last week and reportedly made a renewed approach over the weekend. Premier League Burnley were the frontrunners but their interest appears to have waned in recent weeks. Sky Sports Italia is reporting that Cajuste favours a return to Town rather than taking any of the other options but is still to make his decision. Reports elsewhere in Italy have claimed he wants his future resolved this week, perhaps as soon as today. The 25-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with the Blues in 2024/25 and the club made no secret that they would like him back again for the campaign ahead, although while admitting it would be a difficult deal to do. Town appear to have turned their attention back to Cajuste after Hayden Hackney's decision not to join the club, a fee having been agreed with Middlesbrough and the player having been at Town on Thursday. On Saturday, manager Kieran McKenna wouldn’t comment on Town’s interest in bringing Cajuste back to Portman Road. “Another player with another football club, so nothing to say or announce really,” he said. However, he admitted the Sweden international is a player he’d love to have back at Portman Road. “I’ve said that lots of times,” he added. “No news or updates there, we really, really like Jens.”

Photo: Matchday Images



boysof1981 added 16:50 - Aug 4

Yawn zzzzzzzzzzzzzz -2

Mark added 16:52 - Aug 4

Come on Jens, sign up. Championship this season, probably Premier League next season after enjoying promotion with Ipswich. That is far better than those other options. 2

sw20tractor added 16:54 - Aug 4

Can this drag on any longer???!!! 0

Tractorog added 16:54 - Aug 4

Must be nice for him to have options, but we need other irons in the fire too. 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 16:55 - Aug 4

Come on Jens, you know this is the right place. Promotion beckons, back in the Prem in 10 months. 1

terryf added 16:57 - Aug 4

Would be a good signing and he clearly enjoyed his stay in Suffolk last season.



However I still think we need another one in midfield as will he last the rigours of the Championship for a full season.



Maybe not!



A class act though! 3

blues1 added 16:58 - Aug 4

Sw20tractor? Drag on any longer? What,3 days so far. 0

sw20tractor added 17:01 - Aug 4

3 days???? We have been after him since last season finished! 5

ArnieM added 17:04 - Aug 4

This is all a PITA isn't it. 1

WorcesterBlue added 17:05 - Aug 4

Cajuste, Tyler Morton and

Mihailo Ivanović please. 2

Monkey_Blue added 17:07 - Aug 4

The only reason transfers can seem like saga’s these days is because of the proliferation of transfer gossip sites, the click value in rumours etc. we get to hear about every twitch rather than hearing a couple of days before the player signs. I trust Phil’s reporting. If it says TWTD understands then they’ve sourced some reliable info. When TWTD is simply reporting what is being said elsewhere they make that clear as well. I suspect before the rise of social media this wouldn’t have been a rare story, just an unknown one until we got to the vinegar strokes of the deal. 12

jas0999 added 17:12 - Aug 4

He just needs to make a decision. We need players and now.



This looks like another loan. All well and good the option to buy but if we don’t achieve promotion, it will be back to square one new season.



Would prefer to see our players rather Han a team packed of other clubs on loan. -1

Marinersnose added 17:12 - Aug 4

So the clubs have an agreement but he’s holding out for other offers ? Either he enjoyed his experience with the club last season or he didn’t. The main stumbling block is usually clubs but once again as with Hackney the player isn’t sure. 2

Linkboy13 added 17:18 - Aug 4

He must be very keen on coming here that's why he's looked at half the club's in Europe. If he decides to join Ipswich it will be a last resort he hasn't had any preseason training or match time so it could be a month before he's ready to start a full match. Didn't really set the Premier league alight hence no one has shown any interest. Nopoli can't wait to get rid of him so i think the championship is probably where he should be fully fit he should be outstanding. Because of his injury problems we still need to sign another midfielder. 2

jon_talbot56 added 17:26 - Aug 4

After Delap he was our best player last year IMO. All l wanted for my birthday in July was for him to sign. It’s been a saga cos he’s clearly Prem standard but his injury record puts clubs off. Here’s hoping. 4

tetchris added 17:29 - Aug 4

Just wish he would make his blooming mind up!!



If he doesn’t sign after leading town on for weeks I will put an a4 picture of him on my dart board and throws darts at him!



Still think the HH deal isn’t dead despite what has been said publicly. Watch this space.



-1

Ipswichbusiness added 17:31 - Aug 4

KMc and the medical team had all of last season to look at him, so they must be satisfied about his form and fitness. We are one of a large number of clubs after him. He needs to make a decision, but I accept that it can take time due to any number of reasons (career, money, family, etc). I would like him to sign for us. 1

tractordamage added 17:34 - Aug 4

Great news.



Another great 'Welcome' to Jens...just like Chuba Akpom. lol.



Is it possible for people to show some enthusiasm for these quality players? Or even a reason for them to come.

Jens Cajuste is letting us know he likes us. Try to reciprocate the feeling lads and lasses.



We seem to have attracted the attitudes of 'Big Club Fans'.

There's so many Toys being 'thrown out the pram', they'll re-open Toys'R'Us. 3

thorpedo added 17:37 - Aug 4

He used to be indecisive - but now he's not so sure! 3

Cloddyseedbed added 17:39 - Aug 4

Ipswichbusiness, yes with Harry Clarke, Philogene and Cajuste medical team will be very busy, even busier if Broadhead stays. Championship is an unforgiving physical league. 0

SpiritOfJohn added 17:49 - Aug 4

Great player -when fit - but he's been sitting on the fence so long we will have to remove the splinters and get him fit again, like we did last season. 0

