O'Shea Confirmed as New Captain

Monday, 4th Aug 2025 16:54 Town have confirmed that Dara O’Shea is the new club captain following the departure of Sam Morsy to Kuwait SC last month. The news comes as little surprise with the Irish international, who joined the club from Burnley last summer, having worn the armband in Morsy’s absence last season and also throughout pre-season. “It is an honour to be named captain of Ipswich Town,” he told the club website. “To follow in the footsteps of so many great captains here is something I feel hugely privileged to do and this is a proud moment for me and my family. “Playing alongside Sam Morsy for the last year has taught me so much about what it means to captain this club and I’m hugely grateful to have been trusted in this role by a manager I have learnt so much from. “We have a talented, committed and hungry group of players, ready to give their all as we enter the new season. I will wear the armband with pride every time I step onto the pitch.” In June, Dubliner O’Shea, 26, signed a new Town contract which runs to the summer of 2030.

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



Farmerpiles added 16:57 - Aug 4

Great choice. Best of luck Dara. Coyb 2

Suffolkboy added 16:57 - Aug 4

Excellent news: great attitude — every ITFC fan will be delighted !

COYB 1

ArnieM added 17:00 - Aug 4

Congratulations Dara. It was never in doubt ( for me anyway) 1

Linkboy13 added 17:02 - Aug 4

Yes very good decision has remained loyal to the club. I think Conner Chaplin would have been a good captain but unfortunately he's not a regular in the team. 1

Marinersnose added 17:19 - Aug 4

A sound decision as he has proven to be a good leader of the team and has earned their respect with his performances in the PL. Both O’Shea and Greaves appear to have forged a good understanding together on the pitch. Although they’ve only had friendlies pre season they looked extremely comfortable and competent. The Championship should give them both more confidence to show what they’re capable of. 0

Mark added 17:19 - Aug 4

I think he will make a very good captain, hopefully leading us to promotion! 2

BeattiesBackPocket added 17:34 - Aug 4

Absolute no brainer. For me was our best player last year 1

