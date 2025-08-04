O'Shea Confirmed as New Captain
Monday, 4th Aug 2025 16:54
Town have confirmed that Dara O’Shea is the new club captain following the departure of Sam Morsy to Kuwait SC last month.
The news comes as little surprise with the Irish international, who joined the club from Burnley last summer, having worn the armband in Morsy’s absence last season and also throughout pre-season.
“It is an honour to be named captain of Ipswich Town,” he told the club website.
“To follow in the footsteps of so many great captains here is something I feel hugely privileged to do and this is a proud moment for me and my family.
“Playing alongside Sam Morsy for the last year has taught me so much about what it means to captain this club and I’m hugely grateful to have been trusted in this role by a manager I have learnt so much from.
“We have a talented, committed and hungry group of players, ready to give their all as we enter the new season. I will wear the armband with pride every time I step onto the pitch.”
In June, Dubliner O’Shea, 26, signed a new Town contract which runs to the summer of 2030.
Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect
