Akpom Travelling to Town For Medical

Monday, 4th Aug 2025 18:05 Ajax forward Chuba Akpom is travelling to Town for a medical, the Blues having agreed a season-long loan deal with the Dutch giants earlier this afternoon, gazumping Friday’s opponents Birmingham City, who were closing in on signing the 29-year-old. Sky Sports News, which broke the news of the Blues’ late approach for the frontman earlier today, is now reporting that Akpom is on his way to the club to undergo a medical. This afternoon, the Blues agreed a loan deal with the Amsterdam side which which includes an obligation to buy for £7 million should Town win promotion in the campaign ahead. Ajax left the decision in the hands of the player, who had been set for a medical at Birmingham today, the Midlanders having previously agreed terms with the Eredivisie side. Akpom’s former club Boro and Greek side Olympiacos were also believed to have been interested in the one-time Arsenal trainee. Newham-born Akpom came through the Gunners’ academy ranks and had spells on loan at Brentford, Coventry, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Brighton and in Belgium with Sint-Truiden while a player at the Emirates. Having made one senior start and 11 sub appearances, the 6ft tall striker moved on to PAOK Salonika in Greece for £900,000 in August 2018. After two years, he joined Boro for £2.75 million, returning to PAOK on loan for 2021/22, before joining Ajax for an initial €12.3 million (£10.7 million), rising to €14.3 million (£12.4 million) with add-ons. He spent the second half of last season on loan in Ligue 1 in France with Lille, who chose not to take up an option to sign him permanently at the end of his spell. An England cap at U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 levels, Akpom has scored 21 goals in 39 starts and 40 sub appearances for Ajax in all competitions and bagged three in six starts and nine games from the bench during his short spell with Lille. For the Teessiders, he netted 34 goals in 59 starts and 23 games from the bench. Town are very much in the hunt for another striker - probably two - to compete with George Hirst, Liam Delap having moved to Chelsea at the end of last season for £30 million, while Akpom also operates as a number 10.

Photo: Stefan Koops - EYE4images via Reuters Connect



Positive_Vibes added 18:05 - Aug 4

Excellent news!! 5

Linkboy13 added 18:09 - Aug 4

Excellent good goal scoring record in the championship IF we sign him. 2

PortmanTerrorist added 18:12 - Aug 4

Not signed yet ! But about as good a level of back up to George as is realistic and could play alongside George too, as he is or at least was, a decent 10 too. 0

NorthLondonBlue2 added 18:12 - Aug 4

Will add some spice to Friday night’s opener! 3

ajs83 added 18:13 - Aug 4

There's a typo in the first sentence. Seems a bit fishy. 0

tetchris added 18:14 - Aug 4

*** Late news*** the plane has had divert to Manchester airport as Burnley have hijacked the already hijacked deal hahahaha 1

carlo88 added 18:15 - Aug 4

Should get us a nice welcome in the boardroom on Friday 2

Mark added 18:16 - Aug 4

Fingers crossed this works out! I wonder what the loan fee is, as surely Ajax won't want their income to be reliant on whether Ipswich go up, which may or may not happen (more likely than Birmingham though!). 1

ITFC_1994 added 18:17 - Aug 4

Love it! Sounds like Jens is now done too!! All coming together with plenty of time left in the window for further additions if needed!! Despite the amount of bed wetters on here there is still 4 weeks to go...! COYB 7

cressi added 18:19 - Aug 4

Who's this Chuna bloke ? 2

bluesince76 added 18:22 - Aug 4

Happy about this if it comes off cajueste aswell and things are looking a little healthier still think we need at least one more midfielder and striker. 8

Bazza8564 added 18:32 - Aug 4

Let's get this done before we really start celebrating, buy this is an excellent move 2

Baino added 18:37 - Aug 4

IF he signs, which you'd hope is the case given he himself cancelled his Brum medical, allegedly, anyone fancy on Friday night.....

Birmingham 0 Town 1

Akpom 90+6

5

TimmyH added 18:39 - Aug 4

'Gazumping' - that's a word you don't hear often, Hopefully the medical will go okay. 3

Baino added 18:39 - Aug 4

........I jest of course. Hopefully he signs, seems like he has a wee bit about him. 2

ArnieM added 18:52 - Aug 4

This will definitely up the angst on Friday night lol



Welcome to TOWN, Chuba! 1

ipswichdave added 18:53 - Aug 4

Have we not got any spies in The Salthouse. 0

MickMillsTash added 18:59 - Aug 4

What's his song ? 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 19:00 - Aug 4

If he was due a medical at Brum today then I'm guessing he is already in the UK? So could be tied up soon? 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:02 - Aug 4

For anyone looking to see more stats on the guy than you can shake a stick at, take a look at WhoScored.com, just type in his name in the search bar. I was going to make some comments based on those, but there's too many, and you can draw your own individual conclusions. I have absolutely no connections with the above site, by the way! 0

Marinersnose added 19:07 - Aug 4

Akpom is proven at Championship level and has a fantastic pedigree having spent his formative years at Arsenal. He usually adopts the 10 role and is a strong powerful player who knows where the goal is. This is a good addition to the squad and he’s likely to be a starter after a week or so of training with the squad. 0

Keanos_Barmy added 19:20 - Aug 4

He looks like a good signing for a Championship campaign. But is he the calibre of player we need in the Premier League if we go up? 0

victorysquad added 19:31 - Aug 4

Looks a unit, another great addition. 0

