Cajuste Set For Town Return

Monday, 4th Aug 2025 18:42 Jens Cajuste is set to travel to back to England to undergo a medical at Town having agreed to return to the Blues for a second season on loan, according to a report in Italy. The Sweden international’s future has been something of a saga throughout pre-season with the Blues having maintained a dialogue throughout but with other clubs, most notably Besiktas, Burnley and Saudi Arabian club Neom, showing strong interest and making offers to his club Napoli. According to Italian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, a deal is now done which will see Cajuste back in a Town shirt in 2025/26. A loan fee of €1 million is said to due plus a further €6.5 million should the Blues win promotion to the Premier League in the campaign ahead, figures lower than previous Italian reports. A three-year deal from next summer has provisionally been agreed. Cajuste is travelling to England tonight and will undergo a medical tomorrow. The 25-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with the Blues in 2024/25 and the club made no secret that they would like him back again for the campaign ahead, although while admitting it would be a difficult deal to do. Town appear to have turned their main focus back to Cajuste after Hayden Hackney's decision not to join the club over the weekend, a fee having been agreed with Middlesbrough and the player having been at Town on Thursday. On Saturday, manager Kieran McKenna wouldn’t comment on Town’s interest in bringing Cajuste back to Portman Road. “Another player with another football club, so nothing to say or announce really,” he said. However, he admitted the Sweden international is a player he’d love to have back at Portman Road. “I’ve said that lots of times,” he added. “No news or updates there, we really, really like Jens.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Fat_Boy_Tim added 18:42 - Aug 4

Get in!!! 7

ajs83 added 18:42 - Aug 4

TFFT 2

Bazza8564 added 18:43 - Aug 4

And still there will be moans. Welcome back Jens

3

irishtim added 18:46 - Aug 4

Get in. Will be class in Championship. 4

Bluestallion added 18:46 - Aug 4

Very happy indeed with this if it is confirmed. Important signing. 4

trevski_s added 18:46 - Aug 4

Great news and the Akpom news as well LETS GOOOOO 4

sw20tractor added 18:48 - Aug 4

Never in doubt 1

CaptainAhab added 18:48 - Aug 4

Fantastic news! Welcome back Jens! 2

bluesissy added 18:49 - Aug 4

At last the final pieces in the jigsaw are in place. 1

sw20tractor added 18:49 - Aug 4

My player of the season last year. Great to have you back Jens!! 7

Tampa_Florida_Blue added 18:49 - Aug 4

Was over the moon this time last year when he signed, and doing summersault's over the moon this time. 3

BurleysGloryDays added 18:50 - Aug 4

G T F I! 2

DavoIPB added 18:51 - Aug 4

Excellent work, from what looked like a disaster of a window some semblance of a victory. My favourite player from last year. 2

runningout added 18:51 - Aug 4

Holding on…. and fingers crossed 3

hello66 added 18:52 - Aug 4

This is the signing of the season!!! One of our best plans last season who would the midfield around him in the whole team he will take us back into the premiership!



This is made my day!! 3

ArnieM added 18:53 - Aug 4

Excellent news. Welcome home Jens! 3

Len_Brennan added 18:54 - Aug 4

Matusiwa & Cajuste is a quality midfield partnership, certainly at Championship level; add in the fact that Cajuste was here last season, and that they have played together before, making it likely that they will be able to link in with their teammates, in the style the manager wants, very quickly. 7

ringwoodblue added 18:54 - Aug 4

I will believe it when it’s done and we can hopefully get a successful end to this saga. 4

ipswichdave added 18:55 - Aug 4

Have we not got any spies in The Salthouse. 1

ipswichdave added 18:55 - Aug 4

Have we not got any spies in The Salthouse. 1

Kentish_Tractor added 18:55 - Aug 4

"According to a report in Italy".



We've heard this before. On and off for the last 2 months.... Only for someone else to apparently be set to land him...



Until he actually signs on that dotted line and we see him with the shirt I am not believing anything im afraid! -2

bringmeaKuqi added 18:57 - Aug 4

Inject him into my veins 0

Cookieboy added 18:59 - Aug 4

Great news, but I'll wait until they've signed on the dotted line to celebrate 1

jas0999 added 19:04 - Aug 4

Hopefully he will stay fit. Still need another CM.



No doubt he is a very good player though and providing he passes the medical, a good addition to the squad. -1

armchaircritic59 added 19:08 - Aug 4

Cookieboy, quite so, but looking good baring medical problems. It's starting to appear we might be on the verge of snatching some sort of transfer victory from the jaws of defeat. Let's just wait for conformations first. 1

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments