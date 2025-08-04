Cajuste Set For Town Return
Monday, 4th Aug 2025 18:42
Jens Cajuste is set to travel to back to England to undergo a medical at Town having agreed to return to the Blues for a second season on loan, according to a report in Italy.
The Sweden international’s future has been something of a saga throughout pre-season with the Blues having maintained a dialogue throughout but with other clubs, most notably Besiktas, Burnley and Saudi Arabian club Neom, showing strong interest and making offers to his club Napoli.
According to Italian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, a deal is now done which will see Cajuste back in a Town shirt in 2025/26.
A loan fee of €1 million is said to due plus a further €6.5 million should the Blues win promotion to the Premier League in the campaign ahead, figures lower than previous Italian reports. A three-year deal from next summer has provisionally been agreed.
Cajuste is travelling to England tonight and will undergo a medical tomorrow.
The 25-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with the Blues in 2024/25 and the club made no secret that they would like him back again for the campaign ahead, although while admitting it would be a difficult deal to do.
Town appear to have turned their main focus back to Cajuste after Hayden Hackney's decision not to join the club over the weekend, a fee having been agreed with Middlesbrough and the player having been at Town on Thursday.
On Saturday, manager Kieran McKenna wouldn’t comment on Town’s interest in bringing Cajuste back to Portman Road.
“Another player with another football club, so nothing to say or announce really,” he said.
However, he admitted the Sweden international is a player he’d love to have back at Portman Road.
“I’ve said that lots of times,” he added. “No news or updates there, we really, really like Jens.”
