Birmingham Make Last-Gasp New Approach For Akpom
Monday, 4th Aug 2025 22:57
Birmingham City reportedly still haven’t given up hope of signing Ajax forward Chuba Akpom, despite the 29-year-old having been in Suffolk to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move this evening.
According to Sky Sports News and Voetbal International, the Midlanders have opened talks with the Eredivisie side regarding a permanent deal but with no official bid so far having been made.
Earlier today, Akpom was due to undergo a medical at Birmingham, a loan deal, plus a £7 million obligation to buy if the newly promoted League One champions win promotion to the Premier League in the season ahead, having been agreed with the Amsterdam club.
However, the Blues then matched those terms and Akpom decided he preferred a move to Town and is understood to have been at the club this evening for a medical. Akpom’s former club Boro and Greek side Olympiacos were also believed to have been interested in the one-time Arsenal trainee.
Whether Birmingham’s last-gasp attempt to reinvigorate their move is successful remains to be seen, but the Blues are believed to remain favourites as it stands and the club are said to be confident of completing the switch.
Newham-born Akpom came through the Gunners’ academy ranks and had spells on loan at Brentford, Coventry, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Brighton and in Belgium with Sint-Truiden while a player at the Emirates.
Having made one senior start and 11 sub appearances, the 6ft tall striker moved on to PAOK Salonika in Greece for £900,000 in August 2018.
After two years, he joined Boro for £2.75 million, returning to PAOK on loan for 2021/22, before joining Ajax for an initial €12.3 million (£10.7 million), rising to €14.3 million (£12.4 million) with add-ons.
He spent the second half of last season on loan in Ligue 1 in France with Lille, who chose not to take up an option to sign him permanently at the end of his spell.
An England cap at U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 levels, Akpom has scored 21 goals in 39 starts and 40 sub appearances for Ajax in all competitions and bagged three in six starts and nine games from the bench during his short spell with Lille. For the Teessiders, he netted 34 goals in 59 starts and 23 games from the bench.
Town are very much in the hunt for another striker - probably two - to compete with George Hirst, Liam Delap having moved to Chelsea at the end of last season for £30 million, while Akpom also operates as a number 10.
Photo: Stefan Koops - EYE4images via Reuters Connect
