Birmingham Make Last-Gasp New Approach For Akpom

Monday, 4th Aug 2025 22:57 Birmingham City reportedly still haven’t given up hope of signing Ajax forward Chuba Akpom, despite the 29-year-old having been in Suffolk to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move this evening. According to Sky Sports News and Voetbal International, the Midlanders have opened talks with the Eredivisie side regarding a permanent deal but with no official bid so far having been made. Earlier today, Akpom was due to undergo a medical at Birmingham, a loan deal, plus a £7 million obligation to buy if the newly promoted League One champions win promotion to the Premier League in the season ahead, having been agreed with the Amsterdam club. However, the Blues then matched those terms and Akpom decided he preferred a move to Town and is understood to have been at the club this evening for a medical. Akpom’s former club Boro and Greek side Olympiacos were also believed to have been interested in the one-time Arsenal trainee. Whether Birmingham’s last-gasp attempt to reinvigorate their move is successful remains to be seen, but the Blues are believed to remain favourites as it stands and the club are said to be confident of completing the switch. Newham-born Akpom came through the Gunners’ academy ranks and had spells on loan at Brentford, Coventry, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Brighton and in Belgium with Sint-Truiden while a player at the Emirates. Having made one senior start and 11 sub appearances, the 6ft tall striker moved on to PAOK Salonika in Greece for £900,000 in August 2018. After two years, he joined Boro for £2.75 million, returning to PAOK on loan for 2021/22, before joining Ajax for an initial €12.3 million (£10.7 million), rising to €14.3 million (£12.4 million) with add-ons. He spent the second half of last season on loan in Ligue 1 in France with Lille, who chose not to take up an option to sign him permanently at the end of his spell. An England cap at U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 levels, Akpom has scored 21 goals in 39 starts and 40 sub appearances for Ajax in all competitions and bagged three in six starts and nine games from the bench during his short spell with Lille. For the Teessiders, he netted 34 goals in 59 starts and 23 games from the bench. Town are very much in the hunt for another striker - probably two - to compete with George Hirst, Liam Delap having moved to Chelsea at the end of last season for £30 million, while Akpom also operates as a number 10.

Photo: Stefan Koops - EYE4images via Reuters Connect



algarvefan added 23:04 - Aug 4

This is gonna add spice to the opening game whatever the outcome, choose wisely and come to Towen. 2

danchances22 added 23:06 - Aug 4

Is he really worth all this hassle and fight? Questionable. 0

Paulc added 23:06 - Aug 4

Ed - Time to step in son, make the call. 2

armchaircritic59 added 23:30 - Aug 4

And in the blue corner, fighting out of Suffolk, it's Ipswich Town, in the er, blue corner (!) fighting out of the West Midlands, it's Birmingham City. On points or a knock out?



On a more serious note, I've had a good look at Akpom's stats on a website I mentioned in another post. Perhaps unsurprisingly, I'd say there are good and not so good points. One of those where I wouldn't mind either way. May battle commence! 0

itfctilidie added 23:32 - Aug 4

Danchances - two highly rated young managers seem to think it is worth it. So is it really that questionable? 2

runningout added 23:32 - Aug 4

Not fussed either way -1

tetchris added 23:39 - Aug 4

Oh ffs can’t we get any transfer over the line now? I assume if we want him we will match any deal that Brum are offering. At the end of the day it’s down to the player where he wants to go. I assume we can match or better Brum wages offer? -3

Fat_Boy_Tim added 23:40 - Aug 4

If he signs for us this story will rumble in through the season. If he heads back to Birmingham it will be talked about for years! 0

blues1 added 00:04 - Aug 5

Tetchris. What are you on about? The guys been here tonight having a medical. You do realise how long a medical takes nowadays? Very much doubt he'll go to Birmingham now, having cancelled his medical there to come down here. We dont need to match any new offer Birmingham make to Ajax, if indeed they make one. Our offer has already been accepted. So really, as u say, up to the player. Nothing more town can do now, that they havent already. 0

Monkey_Blue added 00:13 - Aug 5

Ajax are looking to move him on so it all comes down to Akpom who could simply say he wants to come to us. Ajax then have the choice of the deal they did with us or no deal at all. I’m surprised at Birmingham. The player has said when all is equal he would rather play for us than them so I’m not sure what offering Ajax more cash is supposed to achieve. 0

