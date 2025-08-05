The TWTD Prediction League 2025/26

Tuesday, 5th Aug 2025 10:21 With the start of the new season only a few days away, it’s time to register for the TWTD Prediction League 2025/26. The Prediction League — which doesn’t include cup matches — is essentially the same competition we’ve been running since August 2000. You predict the score and first scorer of each match and you get points based on your accuracy. You get three points if you get the scoreline spot on, plus a bonus of the number of goals in that game (so an accurate prediction of 1-3 would get you three points and a bonus of four). If you don’t get the score right but correctly guess that it will be an away win, for example, you’ll be awarded one point. You get two points for predicting the correct first Town scorer. The overall winner of the competition, which had 580 registered entrants last season, will receive £150 in Amazon vouchers with second receiving £100 and third £50. Last year’s competition was won by BigAlsMate, who amassed 76 points, with fivetimers second on 71 and bigsarah third with 70. To get started, go to our Prediction League page and enter your predictions for Friday's opening game at Birmingham City. You can make any number of predictions for a match, but only the last one will count. So, if Town make further additions to the squad ahead of the match and you think the new man will bag a debut goal, just log in and change your prediction. In addition, there is also a competition to predict the Championship table, which can be found on the TWTD Forum here. And TWTD Forum poster BlueandTruesince82 has set up a Fantasy Premier League, the details of which can be found here.

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



