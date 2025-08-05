Akpom Remains Intent on Joining Town
Tuesday, 5th Aug 2025 10:30
Ajax forward Chuba Akpom remains intent on joining Town on a season-long loan, despite Birmingham City’s late attempt to sign him on a permanent basis, TWTD understands.
The 29-year-old was at the club yesterday to undergo a medical, the Blues having matched the Midlanders’ loan offer, which includes an obligation to sign on a permanent basis on promotion next summer for £7 million.
Last night it emerged that Birmingham, who Town face in their Championship opener at St Andrew’s on Friday, had made a last-gasp approach to the Eredivisie giants to sign Akpom on a permanent basis.
However, we understand the player remains committed to joining Town on loan for the season and Birmingham's Hail Mary bid seems unlikely to be a success.
Akpom’s former club Middlesbrough and Greek side Olympiacos also showed interest.
Newham-born Akpom came through the Gunners’ academy ranks and had spells on loan at Brentford, Coventry, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Brighton and in Belgium with Sint-Truiden while a player at the Emirates.
Having made one senior start and 11 sub appearances, the 6ft tall striker moved on to PAOK Salonika in Greece for £900,000 in August 2018.
After two years, he joined Boro for £2.75 million, returning to PAOK on loan for 2021/22, before joining Ajax for an initial €12.3 million (£10.7 million), rising to €14.3 million (£12.4 million) with add-ons.
He spent the second half of last season on loan in Ligue 1 in France with Lille, who chose not to take up an option to sign him permanently at the end of his spell.
An England cap at U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 levels, Akpom has scored 21 goals in 39 starts and 40 sub appearances for Ajax in all competitions and bagged three in six starts and nine games from the bench during his short spell with Lille. For the Teessiders, he netted 34 goals in 59 starts and 23 games from the bench.
Town are very much in the hunt for another striker - probably two - to compete with George Hirst, Liam Delap having moved to Chelsea at the end of last season for £30 million, while Akpom also operates as a number 10.
Akpom could be one of two signings at Town today with Jens Cajuste due at the club to undergo a medical ahead of his return for a second season on loan from Napoli.
Photo: Stefan Koops - EYE4images via Reuters Connect
