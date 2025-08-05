Town Announce Squad Numbers
Tuesday, 5th Aug 2025 17:12
Town have confirmed their squad numbers for the season ahead with new signings Cedric Kipre and Azor Matusiwa handed number four and five respectively and Ashley Young 15.
Number four was previously worn by George Edmundson, who departed for Middlesbrough in January, while five was former skipper Sam Morsy’s shirt.
Young has been handed 15, which was Cameron Burgess’s last year, while keeper David Button gets number 27, which was previously George Hirst’s.
As has been the case throughout pre-season, Hirst is handed the number nine, while Jaden Philogene moves from 29 to 11 and Elkan Baggott gets 25 having not had a number last season.
Alex Palmer gets the number one shirt with Aro Muric, who is close to joining Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor, moved to 49. Minority shareholder Ed Sheeran is again given the number 17.
