McKenna: New Skipper O'Shea Has Shown Leadership and Strength of Character

Tuesday, 5th Aug 2025 17:22 Town boss Kieran McKenna says Dara O’Shea’s “leadership and strength of character” is what led him to appoint the Irish international the club’s new captain. Dubliner O’Shea, 26, was named the club’s new skipper yesterday, following the departure of Sam Morsy for Kuwait SC at the end of last month. “We’re very happy to announce Dara O’Shea as the club’s new captain,” McKenna said. “He follows in the footsteps of one of the club’s greatest captains in Samy Morsy, who has done a fantastic job leading the group on and off the pitch over the last few years. “Dara has shown his leadership and strength of character since the first day he arrived at the club and sets a great example with his professionalism and commitment on a day-to-day basis, both in training and in games. “Dara will have the full support of everyone at the club and the players are all aware we will need leadership and character from everyone in the dressing room if we are to move the club forward and have the success we all desire over the next few years.”

