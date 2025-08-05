Safe Standing Removed From Block E

Tuesday, 5th Aug 2025 17:36

Town have removed the rail seating from Block E of the Cobbold Stand.

Safe standing was introduced last summer ahead of the Premier League campaign and generally proved popular with fans in the annual TWTD Questionnaire.

However, the club say that there will be return to traditional seating in Block E for 2025/26, that section having been the extended away end towards the halfway line last season, named VU3.

This year it will be for home supporters with the visitors’ allocation a minimum of 3,000 in the Premier League but 2,500 in the Championship.

“Following supporter feedback, the club has made the decision to remove safe standing in E block of the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road,” the club website reads.

“This will mean a return to traditional seating in this area for the duration of the 2025/26 Sky Bet Championship season, with the change in place for the Blues' first home game of the campaign against Southampton on 17th August.”





