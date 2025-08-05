Safe Standing Removed From Block E
Tuesday, 5th Aug 2025 17:36
Town have removed the rail seating from Block E of the Cobbold Stand.
Safe standing was introduced last summer ahead of the Premier League campaign and generally proved popular with fans in the annual TWTD Questionnaire.
However, the club say that there will be return to traditional seating in Block E for 2025/26, that section having been the extended away end towards the halfway line last season, named VU3.
This year it will be for home supporters with the visitors’ allocation a minimum of 3,000 in the Premier League but 2,500 in the Championship.
“Following supporter feedback, the club has made the decision to remove safe standing in E block of the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road,” the club website reads.
“This will mean a return to traditional seating in this area for the duration of the 2025/26 Sky Bet Championship season, with the change in place for the Blues' first home game of the campaign against Southampton on 17th August.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: AJ Auxerre by ad_wilkin
Having taken on OGC Nice in pre-season last year and beaten them 1-0 via an Axel Tuanzebe goal, Town will once again take on French opposition on the form of AJ Auxerre in their last outing of pre-season.
Pre-Season Preview: Aberdeen by ad_wilkin
Town’s second pre-season trip is to Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen, who celebrated their first silverware since 2014 by beating Celtic on penalties in the final, a feat that prevented the Bhoys from achieving a treble.
Pre-Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Town’s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKenna’s tenure.
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]