McKenna: Hutchinson With Squad on Friday If Over Medical Issue

Wednesday, 6th Aug 2025 14:55 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says forward Omari Hutchinson will be with the squad on Friday night at Birmingham if he overcomes a medical issue picked up earlier in the week. The England U21 international was left out of the party which travelled to Auxerre at the weekend as he “didn’t feel mentally in the right place” given the speculation regarding his future. Brentford had bids of up to £35 million offer turned down last month but are widely expected to come back in for the 21-year-old. Earlier in the week, a href=https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/36152518/chelsea-windfall-inter-milan-hutchinson/>a somewhat speculative story linked Nottingham Forest, Everton, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig with interest in the former Chelsea man. “Omari was training on Monday and trained well and then unfortunately has had a medical issue for the last two days, so hasn’t been with the group,” McKenna said. “Hopefully, if there’s a good recovery from that, he’ll be with us on Friday night.” Asked whether there was anything ongoing with Hutchinson at present, any active interest, McKenna said: “I think there’s interest in lots of our players. We’ve had some strong performances over the last few years. We’ve got different interest in different players, I won’t list them all. “He’s certainly a player of ours who has interest from different clubs, but there’s nothing really to update. He’s an Ipswich player and the club has real goals this season and everyone who is an Ipswich player at the moment has to be fully ready to contribute to those and be ready to help us have a successful year.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Wacko added 15:03 - Aug 6

you might want to re-write that Sun link, Phil 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments