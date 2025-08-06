McKenna: No Change in Broadhead Situation
Wednesday, 6th Aug 2025 15:04
Manager Kieran McKenna says there’s been no in change in Nathan Broadhead’s situation with the Wales international the subject of an approach from newly promoted Wrexham last week.
As TWTD reported, that £7 million offer wasn’t accepted but the deal seems likely to go through once the Blues have added to their numbers.
“No update from what I said last week, really, with Nathan,” McKenna said. “He’s expressed his desire to look at another opportunity that’s been presented to him.
“But at the moment the position of the club is that it’s not the right time or even a possible time for us to allow a good player to leave the building but we’ll have to see how the situation plays out over the coming weeks.”
McKenna says Broadhead, who missed the Charlton friendly due to the Wrexham interest but came on as a sub in Auxerre on Saturday, is in his thoughts for Friday’s opener at Birmingham.
“He’s been training and we’re short in those positions. He’s missed some of the pre-season minutes, so he hasn’t played quite as much, but he’s in our plans for the weekend and there’s every chance we’ll need a strong contribution from him.”
The 27-year-old played a big role in the back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship following a £1.5 million January 2023 move from Everton.
