McKenna: No Change in Broadhead Situation

Wednesday, 6th Aug 2025 15:04 Manager Kieran McKenna says there’s been no in change in Nathan Broadhead’s situation with the Wales international the subject of an approach from newly promoted Wrexham last week. As TWTD reported, that £7 million offer wasn’t accepted but the deal seems likely to go through once the Blues have added to their numbers. “No update from what I said last week, really, with Nathan,” McKenna said. “He’s expressed his desire to look at another opportunity that’s been presented to him. “But at the moment the position of the club is that it’s not the right time or even a possible time for us to allow a good player to leave the building but we’ll have to see how the situation plays out over the coming weeks.” McKenna says Broadhead, who missed the Charlton friendly due to the Wrexham interest but came on as a sub in Auxerre on Saturday, is in his thoughts for Friday’s opener at Birmingham. “He’s been training and we’re short in those positions. He’s missed some of the pre-season minutes, so he hasn’t played quite as much, but he’s in our plans for the weekend and there’s every chance we’ll need a strong contribution from him.” The 27-year-old played a big role in the back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship following a £1.5 million January 2023 move from Everton.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



poet added 15:15 - Aug 6

Whilst Philogene is doubtful, I’d guess that the same applies to Hutchinson. That is, McKenna won’t allow him to leave whilst he’s short due to injuries. Time for both Hutchinson and Broadhead to show maturity and be professional. No doubts their opportunities will eventually arrive. 6

jazzback added 15:24 - Aug 6

He will sadly be gone by September, but hopefully we will get a decent replacement in 2

Marinersnose added 15:24 - Aug 6

I’m sure Broadhead will play a part on Friday. He is a very gifted player who brings so much to the team when he plays. His quality will be very evident back in the Championship as for me he looked comfortable with the step up to PL but unfortunately he didn’t get the minutes he deserved. 1

tetchris added 15:49 - Aug 6

We don’t need to sell however we don’t want an unhappy player at the club who would rather play elsewhere. I assume he’s been guaranteed a starting spot at Wrexham rather than being a super sub for town so you can’t blame him for that. Broadbead’s problem is we have an abundance of riches in his position, if we didn’t I think he would be in the first 11 every game. 0

itfc2024 added 15:59 - Aug 6

least broadhead hasn't thrown his toys out the pram like Hutchinson he's not refused to play unlike Hutchinson so if broadhead did leave this window I expect him to get a good reception when he returns I can't say the same about Hutchinson -1

90z added 16:06 - Aug 6

I wonder if we will look at Rak-Sakyi again if broadhead moves on. -1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments