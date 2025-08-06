McKenna: Interest in Muric But Nothing to Confirm
Wednesday, 6th Aug 2025 15:35
Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed there is interest in keeper Aro Muric, who has been strongly linked with a move to Turkish Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor.
As reported earlier in the week, Rizespor made a loan approach for Muric with Turkish sources claiming the move is close with terms agreed with the player.
“There’s interest again from different leagues, different teams, different divisions,” McKenna said when asked about the situation. “I don’t think there’s anything to confirm.
“We’ll look at each situation, each offer as they come in and we’ll see if anything comes of any of it.”
Yesterday, the 26-year-old was dropped from the number one shirt to the number 49, something which reaffirmed his likely exit.
Muric endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year and his exit this summer has been widely anticipated with clubs in Italy and France having previously been linked.
The Kosovo international’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and his only involvement in pre-season was as a half-time sub during last Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Charlton at Colchester.
The Swiss-born keeper, who previously had a loan spell in Turkey with Adana Demirspor while a Manchester City player, wasn’t with the Town squad at Auxerre on Saturday with Alex Palmer starting and Christian Walton and David Button on the bench.
Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect
