McKenna: Interest in Muric But Nothing to Confirm

Wednesday, 6th Aug 2025 15:35 Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed there is interest in keeper Aro Muric, who has been strongly linked with a move to Turkish Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor. As reported earlier in the week, Rizespor made a loan approach for Muric with Turkish sources claiming the move is close with terms agreed with the player. “There’s interest again from different leagues, different teams, different divisions,” McKenna said when asked about the situation. “I don’t think there’s anything to confirm. “We’ll look at each situation, each offer as they come in and we’ll see if anything comes of any of it.” Yesterday, the 26-year-old was dropped from the number one shirt to the number 49, something which reaffirmed his likely exit. Muric endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year and his exit this summer has been widely anticipated with clubs in Italy and France having previously been linked. The Kosovo international’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and his only involvement in pre-season was as a half-time sub during last Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Charlton at Colchester. The Swiss-born keeper, who previously had a loan spell in Turkey with Adana Demirspor while a Manchester City player, wasn’t with the Town squad at Auxerre on Saturday with Alex Palmer starting and Christian Walton and David Button on the bench.

Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect



tetchris added 15:43 - Aug 6

Complete waste of money and whoever in the recruitment dept at town recommended town should sign him is hopefully working elsewhere. Wouldn’t be surprised if we have to give him away eventually! Burnley must have peed themselves with laughter when town agreed to pay £8million for that clown.



For comparison, Arsenal just signed Kepa Arrizabalaga for £5million who is a better keeper than Muric. -5

gramps added 15:44 - Aug 6

Says we paid £8 million + £2 million in add ons. Would any add ons have been triggered since we were relegated and he didn't even play the whole season? 1

itfc2024 added 16:03 - Aug 6

terrible keeper glad when he's gone 0

rkl added 16:19 - Aug 6

Probably the reason why goalkeeping coach Martin left earlier in the summer.



The very same Martin who was appointed 1-2 weeks prior to the Muric signing.

3

BlueBlood90 added 16:20 - Aug 6

I prefer not to speak, if I speak I am in big trouble 1

Jugsy added 16:33 - Aug 6

If we said that the £2million of add ons became active if Ipswich fans keep whining into this season, would it stop all the whinging?



It didn't work out, no one set out for it to not work out, let's get over it and move on. 1

aas1010 added 16:36 - Aug 6

Advertise on eBay then 0

