McKenna: New Signings Have Settled in Very Well

Wednesday, 6th Aug 2025 18:06 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says the club’s new signings have settled into the squad well during pre-season. Town have so far made four additions, veteran former England international Ashley Young, Dutch midfielder Azor Matusiwa, central defender Cedric Kipre and much-travelled keeper David Button. The Blues are close to adding Chuba Akpom and Jens Cajuste, for a second season, on loan. Young has already received much praise for his influence off the field, but McKenna says the former Watford, Manchester United, Everton, Aston Villa and Inter Milan man still has a lot to offer on the field, despite turning 40 last month. “I think he’ll be very important,” McKenna said. “He’s still an excellent footballer, I have to say. “I, of course, knew him a lot more and longer than everyone else in the building but I think the rest of the training squad within a training session could see why he’s sustained a career at the top level for so long. “A top competitor, a top professional, wants to train every day, enjoys football, top quality decision-making, technical execution and desire to win. And that’s what’s sustained him through his career, probably alongside some pretty good genetics. “He’s still showing that he can contribute on the pitch and, of course, off the pitch, he’s been a really big boost to the building and players are already tapping into him for different things. We’re happy to have him.” He says all four have settled into the squad: “Very well. Different players, different personalities, but all have fitted into the group really well, and David Button as well, of course, who has really strengthened the goalkeeping department. “Azor has fitted in really well. I think a testament to his personality and his game intelligence because stepping into that number six role in our team, which is quite a structured team with quite distinct principles and patterns that we want in different phases is not that easy, but he’s really taken to everything really, really quickly. “He shows his intelligence and his experience as a footballer, so he’s slotted in really well from a football perspective and as a guy, just a really good guy, really humble, a team player, hard-working, everything that you’d want. “Cedric too has settled in really well. Of course, he knows the league and the players a lot more, so everyone’s really happy to have him here. “Three players who I think strengthen us on the pitch, but also have really brought their own personalities to the building as well.” Meanwhile, McKenna has reiterated that he feels striker George Hirst, who has been handed the number nine shirt, could be up for a big campaign in 2025/26. “He’s someone who I know has got high hopes for the season,” he said. “He has come back after the off-season in excellent condition, mentally and physically. “He’s someone who we really believe in, have always believed in him a lot. I’ve spoken about him before, I think he’s someone who is really progressing in his career. “He arrived here at 23 years old but as a little bit of a late developer physically, who hadn’t quite found his footing in the Championship yet, but he’s improved year by year to the point where last year, I thought he was really impactful in the Premier League. “I know he’s really excited for the season. He’s missed more time and more games than he would have wanted over the last 18 months and he’s really eager to make up for lost time. “He’s looking forward to the start of the season, as we all are, and we’re looking to give him the right support and I think he’s someone who has a really good chance having a big impact this year.”



Photo: TWTD



flykickingbybgunn added 18:19 - Aug 6

Good to hear.

