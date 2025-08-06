Town Turn Down Forest Bid For Hutchinson

Wednesday, 6th Aug 2025 19:46 Town have rebuffed a bid from Nottingham Forest for Omari Hutchinson. As first reported by The Athletic, Forest’s offer was worth £35 million, the same fee the Blues’ recently turned down from Brentford, the relegation release clause figure which expired midway through last month with Town now targeting a bigger bid, £40 million having previously been mentioned. The Bees are understood to remain interested, while Everton, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig were linked earlier in the week. Asked whether the was anything ongoing with Hutchinson at present at today’s press conference, whether there was any active interest, manager Kieran McKenna said: “I think there’s interest in lots of our players. We’ve had some strong performances over the last few years. We’ve got different interest in different players, I won’t list them all. “He’s certainly a player of ours who has interest from different clubs, but there’s nothing really to update. He’s an Ipswich player and the club has real goals this season and everyone who is an Ipswich player at the moment has to be fully ready to contribute to those and be ready to help us have a successful year.” The England U21 international was left out of the party which travelled to Auxerre for the last friendly of pre-season at the weekend as he “didn’t feel mentally in the right place” given the speculation regarding his future, but McKenna said he could be involved at Birmingham on Friday. “Omari was training on Monday and trained well and then unfortunately has had a medical issue for the last two days, so hasn’t been with the group,” he said. “Hopefully, if there’s a good recovery from that, he’ll be with us on Friday night.”

Photo: Matchday Images



BlacknGoldnBlue added 19:49 - Aug 6



Reported by Sky that they understand it will take a MUCH higher figure than £35m for Ipswich to ket him go...



I wonder if they'll test our resolve and it would imply higher than the £40m thats been mentioned on here!

3

IP1Blue added 19:50 - Aug 6

Rather this than Brentford! Seems a good step up and think it suits all parties better!



Let the bidding war begin 4

Woolfenthen added 19:55 - Aug 6

£50m and we can start talking 5

Phil1969 added 19:58 - Aug 6

There is no price in selling players that can get you back into the Premier league. Ffs.

12

oldbri added 20:01 - Aug 6

Chelsea have a sell on clause, so I believe, so not much profit at £35 mil. £50 mil sounds spot on. 0

RegencyBlue added 20:01 - Aug 6

This would be a step up from Brentford for Omari.



Can definitely see this happening if they match our valuation, which shouldn’t be a problem for them. Would have preferred him to stay but he’s obviously on his way somewhere! 1

ArnieM added 20:04 - Aug 6

" much have higher" implies to me bids way over £40m 0

timmy2guns added 20:06 - Aug 6

Forest had a strong season last year but prior to that only really went about flirting with relegation. It will be v interesting to see how they do this year with Elanga gone and maybe others out the door… probably better prospects in terms of league position rather than Brentford but not the same move as say to a club like Chelsea which Delap made after coming via city …

Friday 7pm team sheet will tell us all what we probably fear … 2

Edmundo added 20:10 - Aug 6

Every player has their price, but we have to have a ready replacement if he goes. 0

GTRKing added 20:11 - Aug 6

We have no reason to sell him & light in that position



£45/£50ml will do if any team CBA to spend that sod off!



Same with Tyler Dibling at Southampton!



Omari stays we go up! Win win he in prem next season no reason for him to leave!



Sad if he dose go!



I love seeing his lamborghini urus performante in PR Car Park which I can see from my work



0

darkhorse28 added 20:21 - Aug 6

So the £100 million in player sales, looks 100% accurate.



Hopefully gets done quickly and we use any additional budget well.



Good player, Forest a great place for him to develop.



We were letting them win, to stay in the championship not long ago…, they’ve done brilliant at NOT spending decades growing organically…, but buying world class execs like Edu and having a right go!



Good luck to them.., some of our fans prefer us in the EFL and not taking the risks required to be elite.



Gamechanger have read the room .., we don’t have that level of ambition, and/or the right people to support McKenna and make it happen.



You can’t buy an Edu …., we need to give Ashton another 35 years in the game, and Cris’s out fingers. -4

tetchris added 20:24 - Aug 6

I’m sure KM would love to keep Omari as he could help us get back to the PL but realistically we aren’t going to be able to hold on to him. Although Omari has trained, not thrown his toys out of the pram, I think it’s more than likely conversations between Omari, his agent, MA, and KM have taken place. Although publicly Omari hasn’t said he wants to leave, I think we can be sure he has told KM and MA he wants to play PL football this season but KN/MA will have to,d Omari and his agent the deal has to be right for the club in terms of timing and how the transfer fee is structured. It’s just a matter of time when and not if he leaves the club. 1

telpajak added 20:26 - Aug 6

This site used to be very reliable for good information. I don’t believe omari is a money man and just wants to get on with his game under the care of Kieran. Phil ham your staring to sound like all the other tripe that are not in the interests of the club. -9

jazzback added 20:33 - Aug 6

OH wants to play in the prem. If we deny him this we will have a sulking player on our hands which will cause it's own problems. Accept £40m and reinvest. He has potential to be a good player, but also has moments where he just isn't there. Nice little profit for one season. With several clubs interested could push price upto £45 1

jazzback added 20:33 - Aug 6

blues1 added 20:38 - Aug 6

Darkhorse28. Just go away with ur bs. Only time you post is to criticise the club. Ur either a sad norwich fan with nothing better to do with ur ur time or just a complete moron. Maybe ud prefer to have Marcus Evans back as owner, running the club into the ground, rather than have the great owners we have, and Ashton, the best thing thats happened to this club since the Cobbolds.

0

jas0999 added 20:39 - Aug 6

Can’t let Hutch or Broadhead go until we have permanent additions lined up. Just three meaningful inbound this summer. Two LOANS lined up. I’ve lost count of how many we have lost … key players at that. 0

Juggsy added 20:51 - Aug 6

@telpajak - wtf, weird take on a post reporting Town have rebuffed a bid from Forest. 0

