Town Not Looking to Sell Davis

Thursday, 7th Aug 2025 10:13

Blues left-back Leif Davis is reportedly being targeted by Premier League clubs but with Town not looking to sell one of their key players ahead of the new campaign.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Blues have turned down bids for Davis from unnamed Premier League sides this summer with the former Leeds man said to be on a number of clubs’ shortlists

Davis signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2028 last October and the Blues are determined not to sell with the Newcastle-born full-back one of the stars of the team which won back-to-back promotions.

With Conor Townsend, the club’s other senior left-back, out for most or all of the season ahead having suffered an ACL injury, Town will look to dig their heels in regardless of Premier League interest. The lack of names mentioned in the story tends to suggest it is in any case somewhat speculative.

Earlier in the summer, TWTD revealed that Nottingham Forest were again keeping tabs on Davis having been long-term admirers of the one-time AFC Bournemouth loanee, while Newcastle and West Ham had been linked prior to the Blues’ promotion to the top flight.

In May, the one-time Morecambe youth player admitted he had had a disappointing Premier League campaign, despite having looked one of those most likely to shine after an impressive two seasons at Portman Road.

Davis is a doubt ahead of Friday’s season opener at Birmingham City having picked up a hip injury in pre-season.





JimmyP45 added 10:15 - Aug 7

The club would be crazy to sell him considering we have no fit left backs and with Townsend out for most if not all of the season, Leif is our only hope. If he were to want away, which I don’t think he does, he could only go after we sign 2 new left backs. 4

tomitfc added 10:17 - Aug 7

Irreplaceable with how we play, no chance we should let him no matter the fee 3

Cakeman added 10:21 - Aug 7

Hindsight a wonderful thing but Cresswell for a season would been perfect 0

Bluemike31 added 10:21 - Aug 7

Hip Injury..... Hmmmmmmm -2

parhamblue added 10:23 - Aug 7

No surprise at all that he is a target or potential target for established as well as top PL sides, as he offers an extra attacking dimension on the left from deep, when the defence can cover the opposition's attacking threats, if any. He does that extremely well. He is not the world's best at defending to put it mildly, and as such I'm not sure he is what we need right now. Harsh, maybe, as he is such a part of the journey we have been on. But right now I feel we need more pragmatism, less expansiveness, if we are to get established in the top flight. That's the lesson I believe I have learned from that searing season. 0

jazzback added 10:31 - Aug 7

I said when he was left out he will be gone. £30m. We do need cover. -3

jas0999 added 10:32 - Aug 7

Considering how many layers we have already lost and with only three signed (not counting Button), it would show a complete lack of ambition if we sold Davis considering Hutch and Broadhead are likely to joint the departure list. We can Ill afford any further sales. In fact it’s pressing to bring in excellent additions. 6

Carberry added 10:41 - Aug 7

That's what happens when the club is up for sale and an extravagant number is put against player sales, clubs come sniffing round our assets. -1

Gforce added 10:43 - Aug 7

We can't sell anymore, we are already threadbare in CM & CF,if Leif goes you can add LB to the threadbare list. 1

JewellintheTown added 10:47 - Aug 7

Unless this is Newcastle and guaranteed first team football (unlikely), Davis is going nowhere & wont even phase him. Clubs always sniff around the best players.



Putting an offer in to test the water is common. It's a game clubs do to keep the fans & investors happy & unstable the fanbase of other clubs.



Wouldn't worry about any movement with Davis. He wants to be here & knows he needs to be here.



Good to know we have valuable players others want though & helps us know his financial worth. 0

WestSussexBlue added 10:50 - Aug 7

Love Leif but didn’t perform as well as I’d have thought in the Prem last season.

Could it be time to cash in and replace. For the record, I don’t know who would be a suitable and longer term replacement. 1

blues1 added 10:50 - Aug 7

Jazzback. Whstxare you on about? When was he left out? He's injured. The only reason hexhasntcplayed in the last friendlies. And in case you havent read the headline properly, we arent selling him. 0

bringmeaKuqi added 10:51 - Aug 7

Very important player for us and surely will have another brilliant season with Clarke ahead of him. He posts a lot of training and behind the scenes stuff on Instagram, and likes all the posts, so I get the vibe he's happy (unlike Hutch who hasn't posted about Town once) 0

Monkey_Blue added 10:53 - Aug 7

There many downsides to relegation and prem clubs looking to pick off relegated clubs best players is 100% one of them. Burnley lost players… two of them to us. It’s not ideal but Gnonto is proof a club can say no to the prem against a players wishes and it turn out well for the player and club. 0

blues1 added 10:54 - Aug 7

Cakeman. Take ur point, but before Cresswell signed for stoke, we didnt need a other lb. Not really sure we do even now. Young can play there, Greaves can play there, maybe could be a chance for Boniface to break into the squad. So with Leif as 1st choice, we have pretty good cover for that position. 0

ArnieM added 10:56 - Aug 7

This is the last thing we need now , the potential sale of Davis . Yes, we dont want to sell, but when a PL club comes calling its very difficult to ward them off. Now we've also lost Townsend for the season, we are short in LB cover. This is and window for us I feel . Mckenna said he expected "one or two to depart 2 , well today its more like 4-5 all with experience out the door. and were so slow at getting our targets in ( still no sign of Cajuste or that striker ) ! 0

MickMillsTash added 11:00 - Aug 7

He's Essential this year and it's essential that he improves defensively if we go up, but I do think he was unlucky last year. Massimo not covering across, little cover infront of him (Clarke) and uncertainty beside him - Grieves. Will for sure do better in a better defensive structure 2

chepstowblue added 11:10 - Aug 7

Considering Leif was thought of as one of the shining lights, he was horribly out of his depth last season. I'm surprised that any established club from the PL would take a chance on him. A very good player yes, but this is his level. 0