Town Confirm Cajuste Loan Return

Thursday, 7th Aug 2025 16:30 Town have confirmed the return of Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste on loan for a second season. The 26-year-old spent a very successful spell with the Blues in 2024/25, becoming a firm fans’ favourite. Town and the Serie A champions have agreed a loan fee of €1 million (£863,000) for the campaign ahead, as well as a €6.5 million (£5.6 million) permanent deal if the Blues are promoted back to the Premier League. A contract which runs to 2029 is understood to have been provisionally agreed. “I’m really happy everything has fallen into place and I’m delighted to be back,” Cajuste, who will again wear the number 12 shirt, told the club website. “I always had the ambition, going into the summer, that I would be excited to come back here and I’m really looking forward to getting started again with my teammates. “Being at the club last season was one of the best experiences of my professional career, especially in terms of camaraderie and team spirit, as well as working under an incredible manager who I have the highest level of respect for. “From what I have seen, the Championship is like war and one of the toughest leagues in the world, so that’s a challenge I am really getting started with.” While the Blues were always keen to re-sign the Sweden international, for much of the summer it appeared his future lay elsewhere and a Town return an unlikely prospect. Napoli agreed loan terms with Besiktas in Turkey with some reports claiming a medical had been pencilled in and the player set to travel to Istanbul. However, the former Reims midfielder put that switch on hold while he assessed his options with Premier League Burnley having been very keen, while there were also links with other sides in Serie A and La Liga and Saudi Arabian club Neom made an approach just over a week ago. The Blues, who even at that point appeared to be out of the running, look to have reinvigorated their interest after Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney turned down a move to Portman Road last weekend with the deal agreed earlier in this week and the finer details nailed down over the last couple of days. The one-time Midtjylland man made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes. We understand Cajuste’s registration was in time for him to be available for tomorrow night’s opening game at Birmingham City.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Fatboy added 16:32 - Aug 7

Nice 2

jazzback added 16:32 - Aug 7

Fabulous news 3

JewellintheTown added 16:33 - Aug 7

Get in! 3

Bluearmy_81 added 16:34 - Aug 7

I said at the end of the season when there was first talk of Cajuste returning that if he returned, we would go up next season. I stand by that. 3

JimmyP45 added 16:34 - Aug 7

Now onwards to win the league! Best signing we will make! 3

EuanTown added 16:34 - Aug 7

No Napoli not Nice 1

wewerefamous added 16:35 - Aug 7

Get in there. Awesome news… bring it on! 2

Tommyc added 16:36 - Aug 7

Much needed. Just need that 2nd CF now and squad good enough to be in the mix. LB position a shame as 2 quality players there, so might mean any early dip into Loan market. Pre-season has told us that transfer market becoming more like the housing market every day with a long chain in place for every player and pieces need to come together 2

Miaow added 16:36 - Aug 7

Cajuste the ticket. 3

Mariner1974 added 16:36 - Aug 7

Absolutely love this man! This news is one of the finest moments of the summer. That and not having to listen to rumours of McKenna going like last time around!



Now let's get Akpom done and dusted, and Omari out on the pitch remembering why he loves this club and his mentor manager.



Welcome back Jens you beautiful man! 4

GTRKing added 16:37 - Aug 7

Yess soo happy with this!



Best signing in years glad he is back!



Champions here we come 1

GTRKing added 16:37 - Aug 7

Yess soo happy with this!



Best signing in years glad he is back!



Champions here we come 0

Maltster added 16:37 - Aug 7

The only position I am worried about now is right back where I don't think Johnson is good enough -4

BangaloreBlues added 16:37 - Aug 7

That's the best news, fantastic!

And breathe... 2

RobITFC added 16:38 - Aug 7

Excellent , I hold my hand up and never thought this would happen, too good for this league? , but what a great signing , welcome back Jens. 4

LoveIpswichForever added 16:38 - Aug 7

(Ca)juste the two of us,

He can make the tractor fly

(Ca)juste the two of us,

He's a tractor boy



Welcome home Jens! 1

DrJez added 16:39 - Aug 7

Now this is the signing we've been waiting for. Great news. 2

Uhlenbeek added 16:39 - Aug 7

This is massive, he's far too good for the champ. Absolute rolls Royce. Welcome back! 3

C_Thomsen added 16:41 - Aug 7

WE'VE GOT CAJUSTE, SUPER JENS CAJUSTE... 2

Saxonblue74 added 16:41 - Aug 7

Great bit of business. If that's not incentive enough for promotion then I don't know what is! Thats a bargain of a purchase clause! 4

hello66 added 16:41 - Aug 7

Absolutely made my day this is the best signing so far!!!



Dancing in the room!!!! 2

MK1 added 16:41 - Aug 7

FanBl00dytastic. 1

ThaiBlue added 16:42 - Aug 7

Happy he's back 1

BlueSince93 added 16:42 - Aug 7

Get in! My POTY last year, what a player! 1

MK1 added 16:43 - Aug 7

About £7.5M all in. Absolute bargain. 4

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments