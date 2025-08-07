Keeper Slicker Joins Barnet On Loan
Thursday, 7th Aug 2025 17:00
Town keeper Cieran Slicker has joined League Two Barnet on a season-long loan.
The Scotland international has long been pencilled in for a move away from the Blues during the season ahead to gain first-team experience.
The 22-year-old has made only two senior cup starts and one brief sub appearance - the latter his only domestic game last season - for Town since joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, in addition to three cup games for Rochdale during a loan spell there in 2022/23.
The Manchester-born keeper made his full Scotland debut as a sub in a friendly against Iceland in June, a game which proved to be something of a baptism of fire. He qualifies for the Scots through his Glaswegian father.
Last month, manager Kieran McKenna explained his plans for Slicker after the Blau-Weiß Linz friendly, the keeper not having been with the squad in Austria.
“Cieran Slicker’s looking at options for loans,” he said. “So, all being well, with David [Button] coming in, the plan will be for him to go and get some first-team experience this year, which he’s definitely ready for, and get some games.”
Barnet head coach Dean Brennan said: “Part of our recruitment policy this year was to have two players in every position and Slicks gives us that.
“I feel Slicks will definitely do that. We just want him to come in and do what he’s good at.
Coincidentally, Slicker could make his Barnet debut against Town's Carabao Cup opponents Bromley with the Bees at the Hayes Lane on Saturday.
The keeper, who joins former Town full-back Myles Kenlock and ex-striker Oli Hawkins at The Hive, is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2027 having signed a new deal in September last year.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Championship Preview: Birmingham City by ad_wilkin
Town fans will know all too well where momentum from League One can take you and it’s safe to say their first opponents this season will have exactly that. The Midlands Blues finished the League One season with a record breaking 111 points, suffering just three defeats all year.
Pre-Season Preview: AJ Auxerre by ad_wilkin
Having taken on OGC Nice in pre-season last year and beaten them 1-0 via an Axel Tuanzebe goal, Town will once again take on French opposition on the form of AJ Auxerre in their last outing of pre-season.
Pre-Season Preview: Aberdeen by ad_wilkin
Town’s second pre-season trip is to Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen, who celebrated their first silverware since 2014 by beating Celtic on penalties in the final, a feat that prevented the Bhoys from achieving a treble.
Pre-Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Town’s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKenna’s tenure.
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]